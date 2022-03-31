LAWRENCE — Almost three years ago, Alex Rock proudly posted on LinkedIn that he would be a new, elementary school principal in Lawrence.
When word circulated around Rock’s hometown, his parents’ phone rang off the hook with friends and family excited about the prospect of him and his young family coming home.
Not so fast.
Rock’s parents live in Lawrence, Kansas. His new gig was in Lawrence, Mass.
“My wife and I had been away in Chicago for a few years so when people heard Lawrence, it got a lot of people excited we were coming home,” said Rock. “But it’s not that Lawrence. It’s the one in Massachusetts.”
Rock is in his third year as principal at the Arlington Elementary School, a job he says he covets.
“I love this school and my job,” said Rock. “Lawrence is a great city. I was welcomed from the very beginning.”
This is a big time of year for the Lawrence, Kansas native. His alma mater, Kansas University, based in his hometown, is a semi-regular participant in not only March Madness, but the Final Four, which begins tomorrow in New Orleans.
Kansas faces off against Villanova on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game is on TBS.
“KU basketball is a religion in Lawrence and Kansas,” said Rock. “My family had tickets and I always went when I was growing up.
“I remember in elementary school there was a big conference tournament game and the teacher put the game on in the classroom so we could watch,” said Rock. “There was another team when all of the students went down to the gym with a big screen TV to watch. It’s a different level.”
His wife, Hilda, a native of Iceland, moved to Lawrence, Kansas, in her early teenage years, attended the same high school and later Kansas University.
But they didn’t met until a homecoming football game on campus in 2010.
“She’s as big a Jayhawk fan as I am,” said Rock. “I was living in Chicago at the time as a high school teacher. She was at KU med school. I finally convinced her to do her residency in Chicago and we eventually got married.”
Wanting to start a family, they moved to Massachusetts where her parents had lived in Waltham. She got a job as a physician at a family practice in Winchester. He ended up getting the job at the Arlington Elementary School.
They have two boys, Torsten, 3, and Otto, 1, and both will be watching with their loud, excitable parents.
“Torsten understands the right team to cheer for. He knows when the Jayhawks score and when they stop the other team,” said Rock. “Otto just gets fired up with the energy in the room.”
Rock says every bracket he has ever filled out, and we’re talking dozens and dozens, have Kansas winning it all.
“One cool thing about living here now is I do appreciate the Celtics connection and Paul Pierce, who’s a legend in Lawrence,” said Rock. “I still actually have the 1988 KU championship T-shirt when Danny Manning and ‘The Miracles’ won.”
Rock was a walk-on distance runner at KU on the cross-country and track-and-field teams. He even flew to Boston in 2009 to run the first of two Boston Marathons.
“Before we were married we’d watch the games at a bar in Chicago, and we did that once in Boston, too,” said Rock. “Now, it’s a family thing. We will be watching Saturday, and hopefully Monday night. Go Jayhawks!”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.