LAWRENCE — Ellen Bistany was on her way to pick up some takeout dinner when she spotted an injured possum in the road.
"A lot of people don't know they have a pouch," said Bistany of female possums.
Sure enough, the possum had three babies in her pouch that had survived the accident. Bistany worked quickly to get the infants to an animal rehabilitation facility in Chelmsford.
The mother of two realizes not everyone would stop to help a wild animal.
"But that's my thing," Bistany said.
An Animal Control Officer in Lawrence for the past 26 years, Bistany was nominated as a "Hometown Hero" for her tireless and dedicated work helping animals, particularly during the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
"Ellen is amazing," wrote Theresa "Teri" Arsenault of Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland in an email to The Eagle-Tribune.
She said the rescue group works closely with Bistany to re-home unclaimed stray, abandoned or unwanted pets she encounters in Lawrence.
Also, recently during the coronavirus pandemic, Sweet Paws has taken cats from Bistany on four separate instances over a two-week period.
In one incident, Bistany found a litter of kittens and "then went back to trap the momma, which she did successfully," Arsenault said.
"Given that Lawrence is a hotspot for COVID-19, we are all exceptionally grateful that she is still committed to the animals in her community and is out there saving them and making sure they have the chance at amazing lives," Arsenault said.
An essential worker, Bistany is still working at the Police Department and responding to animal calls on a full-time basis.
She grew up in Lawrence on Tower Hill, one of four children, and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1984. She was working as a matron in the Lawrence Police Department when a job for animal control officer opened up.
The job, she said, "fit."
The role of an animal control officer has changed over the years. She noted animal cruelty is now a felony.
Animals, particularly those injured or harmed, need humans to protect them, she said.
"They can be helpless. The count on us. And when we fail them, it's awful," Bistany said. "I love when there's a happy ending and an animal comes out of a bad situation."
Through her career, Bistany has been involved on calls that involved dogs, cats, a monkey, bear, a variety of wildlife and even two, three-foot long alligators that were kept in tanks in a home raided for narcotics.
"There are so many racoon calls," she said, noting she trapped a potentially rabid racoon near the Campagnone Common this week.
Bistany brings diligence, as well as instinct and intuition with her to animal calls.
About 17 years ago, a woman in South Lawrence called her to come and pick up a stray dog she found. Bistany went and got the small dog but just felt there was more the story. Something just wasn't right, she said.
A few days later, she took the small dog back to the woman. And they talked.
Turns out, the dog actually belonged to the woman but she was having a difficult time in her life. Bistany spoke to her about how much her dog needed her.
"I don't even remember what I said to her, but this woman said she was forever grateful," said Bistany.
Since that interaction, the woman sends her cards on her birthday and every holiday. Occasionally she'll stop by the police station with a coffee or a little bouquet of flowers for Bistany. She has never forgotten their talk.
"She's just a sweetheart," she said.
Bistany is mom to a girl, Charlee, 12, and a son, Christian, 16. They have three dogs, Poochie, Princess and Mikey, all adopted after she encountered them on calls at work and brought them home.
