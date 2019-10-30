LAWRENCE — Pumpkins grown by inmates at the “Farm” correctional facility went to a good cause this year, according to Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Two-hundred of the big, orange gourds were decorated by members of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club and then sold for $5 each to raise money for programming that focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles and community involvement for the approximately 500 kids who attend the club daily.
Coppinger said the pumpkin fundraiser, along with the county facility’s fresh produce initiative, “is a great example of the positive relationship between the Sheriff’s Department and the community. It provides food for people in need, activities for children and fundraising opportunities, while providing vocational training to our inmate population. It is a win-win proposition.”
For the last several years, the Essex County Pre-Release and Re Entry Center (ECPRC), also known as the “Farm,” has donated 200 pumpkins to the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club.
This year, after club members decorated the pumpkins, they were brought to the 99 Restaurant & Pub locations in Andover and North Andover for their “Boys and Girls Club Month” fundraiser program.
During the month of October, patrons have been able to purchase a decorated pumpkin for $5, all proceeds of which go to the Boys and Girls Club.
In addition, the Sheriff’s Department donated a record 5,830 pumpkins to 62 locations including schools, senior centers, child-care centers, town harvest fairs and YMCAs. It also donated approximately 42,000 pounds of produce this year to food pantries to provide meals to people of Essex County.
The ECPRC operates the 6-acre farm from May to November and provides 2,400 pounds of produce a week to multiple non-profit agencies. In the spring, director of Food Services Kathy Lawrence works with Pleasant Valley Gardens farmer Heather Bonanno Baker to cultivate the soil, set up the irrigation system, and design the layout of the farm. Inmates at the facility plant the seeds, weed the garden, pick, wash and box up the vegetables for pick up.
Fresh vegetables grown there are served to inmates at the Middleton, Lawrence and Salisbury correctional facilities. This helps offset the cost of food for the department. Vegetables grown include tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, Italian peppers, zucchini, summer squash, butternut squash, eggplant, carrots, potatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, corn and, of course, pumpkins.
The Sheriff’s Department donates fresh vegetables to the following: Lazarus House, Haven From Hunger, My Neighbor’s Table, Sacred Heart Church, St. John’s Church, Greater Lawrence Food Bank, Methuen Department of Public Works, Bread and Roses, Food For the World, The Joyful Ladle, Neighbors in Need, St. Patrick’s Church, UTEC, Community Action Council, Hampstead Academy, My Brother’s Table, Salisbury Housing, Beverly Boot Straps, Pegasus House, Emmaus House, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Merry Vista, Lawrence Fire Department, Lawrence Catholic School, Violence Intervention Prevention and Lawrence YWCA.