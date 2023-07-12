LAWRENCE — State troopers specially trained to locate and capture violent fugitives on Tuesday arrested a Lawrence man wanted for assaulting a state trooper on Friday night, police said.
Hernan Aybar Romero, 24, “became violent and assaulted” a trooper as he was being put into handcuffs after was pulled over on Interstate 485 in Tewksbury on Friday night, state police said in a statement.
State police said the trooper stopped Romero for motor vehicle violations, and then determined he had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, including for charges of trafficking in heroin, morphine, opium and fentanyl, 100 grams or more.
“After exiting his vehicle, (Romero) became violent and assaulted the trooper as he was being put into handcuffs. The suspect was able to re-enter his vehicle and sped away. The trooper was later treated and released from Lowell General Hospital,” state police said.
After an “exhaustive investigation,” involving troopers in the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Romero was arrested at an apartment in Lawrence on Tuesday, said state police.
He is currently held pending arraignment on his outstanding warrants and the following charges; Assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, refusing to identify himself to police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching plates, operating with a suspended/revoked registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and not having an inspection sticker, according to state police.
State Police Col. John Mawn Jr. described the assault, and others similar to them, as “brazen, and deliberately violent assaults perpetrated by motivated offenders on public servants who were engaged in their duties to protect our roads, our communities, our citizens, and our visitors.”
“We work very hard to ensure that violence directed against any victim – police officer or civilian – is answered with a swift and thorough response, and that was exactly what was done in these two investigations,” Mawn said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.