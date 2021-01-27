METHUEN — A fire ignited by fumes from an oil-based stain swept through the top floor of a two-family home near the Lawrence city line Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said firefighters worked swiftly to knock the fire down and contain major damage at 161 Warwick St.
Renovations were underway on the top floor. A rag with oil-based stain was left in the area and combusted, Sheehy explained.
The blaze broke out just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived they were met by flames and smoke pushing out of a third-floor dormer.
Everyone got out of the home safely and no injuries were reported, Sheehy said.
Fire scorched the top floor. Water and smoke damage were also left below, he said.
Two families, a total of nine people, including several children, were temporarily displaced. The Red Cross arrived to assist them, Sheehy said.
Initially built in 1930, the home is currently inhabitable and will require repairs. However, Sheehy said "crews did an excellent job knocking the fire down, containing it and saving the building."
"The building is definitely salvageable," he said.
Currently valued at $275,100, the vinyl sided building is owned by Reyes Solanyi Figuereo, according to city assessing records.
Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire, firefighters responded as mutual aid in Methuen Wednesday morning.
