LAWRENCE — Applause and cheers erupted in City Hall Tuesday night after councilors unanimously approved using $40 million in federal recovery money to build a new Leahy School on Erving Avenue.
The current Leahy School, at 100 years old, is crumbling, has water leaks and needs major repairs.
“I am so happy for the families,” said Patricia Mariano, a retired Leahy School principal and a member of both the School Committee and the Leahy School Building Committee.
Voters last fall rejected a property tax increase to find the $103.7 million school project.
But after taking office on Nov. 12, newly elected Mayor Brian DePena unveiled a plan to build the school without raising taxes.
DePena’s plan calls for using $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money combined with more than $60 million in state school building assistance money to build the new school.
City Councilors held a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday night. Afterwards, councilors voted unanimously in support of the plan.
Administrators and teachers have described the problems at the Leahy School, which include a leaky roof, massive space and storage issues and structural problems.
On Tuesday night, veteran Leahy teacher Carolyn Driscoll echoed the words of students at the school. She said the kids are tired of seeing “yellow water,” having flakes fall from the ceiling into their hair, and wondering why there are always garbage barrels in the hallway.
The kids also wish they had a gymnasium and “bigger rooms so we could do science experiments,” Driscoll said.
Speaking of the Leahy students Driscoll said “they have so much to offer and ask us for little in return.”
Councilor Maria De La Cruz also said during the meeting that the new school should be named in part after Mariano.
“I haven’t seen a lady so dedicated in our community,” said De La Cruz.
She said her godson, who attended Leahy and adores Mariano, suggested the school library should be named after her.
“You don’t have to speak two languages to be a bilingual person. She has the feeling, the sentiments, the love for the community,” De La Cruz said of Mariano.
The city has until Feb. 24 to formally accept the millions available from the state’s School Building Assistance Authority for the Leahy project.
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence, including $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of the $132 million for the new Oliver Partnership School.
The new school, designed to be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools.
The project seeks to alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard School.
