LAWRENCE - There was applause and cheers at City Hall Tuesday night after councilors unanimously approved using $40 million in federal recovery money to build a new Leahy School on Erving Avenue.
The current Leahy School, at 100 years old, is crumbling, leaks and needs major repair.
"I am so happy for the families," said Patricia Mariano, a retired Leahy School principal, School Committee and Leahy School Building Committee member.
Voters last fall rejected a tax override to find the $103.7 million school project.
But after taking office on Nov. 12, new Mayor Brian DePena unveiled a plan to build the school without raising taxes.
DePena's plan calls for using $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money combined with more than $60 million in state school building assistance money to build the new school.
City Councilors held a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday night. Afterwards, councilors voted unanimously in support of the plan.
Councilor Maria De La Cruz also said during the meeting that the new school should be named in part after Mariano.
"I haven't seen a lady so dedicated in our community," said De La Cruz.
She said her godson, who attended Leahy and adores Mariano, suggested the school library should be named after her.
"You don't have to speak two languages to be a bilingual person. She has the feeling the sentiments, the love for the community," De La Cruz said of Mariano.
The city has until Feb. 24 to formally accept the millions available from the state’s School Building Assistance Authority for the Leahy project.
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence, including $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of the $132 million for the new Oliver Partnership School.
The new school, designed to be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools.
The project seeks to alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard School.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
