LAWRENCE — Socratic Inc. presented the 5th Annual “Make A Difference Night” on Friday night, Dec. 3.
More than 200 guests enjoyed a dinner and a night of networking, raffles and music held at Salvatore’s Restaurant at Riverwalk in Lawrence.
Proceeds collected go to Socratic Inc.’s Steve and Maureen Kelley Scholarship Fund which is awarded annually to kids in the Merrimack Valley in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence. Boys and Girls Club Associate Director Steve Kelley, who has 55 years of service at the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, was the honorary speaker.