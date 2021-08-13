Fundraisers underway for Lawrence firefighter hurt in motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE - City firefighters are hosting a blood drive and fundraiser after one of their own - veteran firefighter Miguel Baez - was critically injured in a motorcycle accident.
Baez, 48, was hurt Friday night while off-duty in Salem, New Hampshire, according to a police report.
At 11:09 p.m., Salem police received a report of a motorcycle crash on Shannon Road just north Liberty Street. Baez was found just off the road in the woods after apparently striking a tree, according to police.
Due to the severity of his injuries, he was Medflighted from the parking lot of the 97 Shoppes off Main Street to the Lahey Clinic trauma center in Burlington, Massachusetts, police said.
Baez is listed as in critical condition, said Salem Police Capt. Jason Smith.
The crash remains under investigation by Salem's collision analysis and reconstruction team.
Lawrence Fire Capt. Eric Zahn said Baez has a "long road to recovery" and firefighters are doing whatever they can to help him and his family.
Baez is married with two children. A Lawrence native, Baez has served on the fire department for the past 19 years.
"He's an excellent kid, a hard working, family guy who is energetic with a positive attitude. He is always willing to go the extra mile," said Zahn, who is president of the Local 146 Lawrence Firefighters Union.
"He has served his community and now he's looking for the community to help him in his time of need," Zahn said.
The blood drive, with the Red Cross, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made through redcrossblood.org.
A fundraiser is also being held on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased that night at the door or in advance at any city firehouse or fire headquarters at 65 Lowell St.
Both events will be at the Relief's In at 1 Market St.
A GoFundMe crowdsourcing account has also been started to raise money for Baez and his family. Zahn said donations can also be mailed to Lawrence Firefighters Local 146, P.O. Box 533, Lawrence, Mass. 01841.
