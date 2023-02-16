DANVERS — Funeral services for an Andover mother and her 12-year-old son murdered in their home will be held Friday and Saturday at St. John’s Preparatory School.
Linda Robinson, 55, and her son, Sebastian, a sixth grader at St. John’s Prep, were found murdered last Thursday morning at their 48 Porter Road home.
Andrew Robinson, 56, is believed to have shot his wife, Linda, and son, Sebastian, to death before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their $2 million home, authorities said.
Police were called to the home at 3:21 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. Authorities have not said who made the call, what they said or released a tape of the 911 transmission.
An investigation by Andover police and state troopers assigned to District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office continues.
Glen Johnson, a spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, on Wednesday noted “domestic violence is involved” and said he would provide an update on the incident “as soon as I have something definitive.”
Lyons Funeral Home in Danvers is handling arrangements for Linda and Sebastian.
A funeral Mass for mother and son will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Leo & Joan Mahoney Wellness Center at St. John’s Prepl, 72 Spring St., Danvers.
Relatives and friends are invited.
Visiting hours are Friday in the Wellness Center from 5 to 8 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sebastian and Linda Robinson Scholarship Fund, c/o Saint John’s Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers or stjohnsprep.org/remember.
The funeral home is not handling arrangements for Andrew Robinson. An obituary for him was not available publicly on Wednesday.
Linda Robinson was a graduate of Merrimack College. She worked for 25 years for Sema4, Inc., also known as Semaphore, as finance director. She left the company on good terms shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
A cellist, Andrew Robinson was remembered by friends and teachers as curious, a quick-learner and a voracious reader during a vigil last Thursday night at St. John’s Prep.
