METHUEN — The City Council made several amendments recently to an ordinance that raises pay for themselves and other elected officials.
They eliminated an automatic pay raise of 3% that would have gone into effect every four years after their salaries rise from $4,800 to $10,000 on Jan. 1, 2024.
Those 3% raises were one feature of the ordinance, which was initially proposed at their last meeting to address the disparity between compensation for Methuen’s council and similar bodies in other cities. City councilors in Everett, for example, make $29,196 and in Peabody they make $11,016 while those in Methuen have been making $4,800 since 1988.
In addition to increasing councilors’ salaries, the ordinance raises pay for school committee members from $2,500 to $6,000, and for the mayor from $80,000 to $120,000. Those numbers were approved at the last meeting, which was held on Jan. 17.
Raises pensionable
Faretra also discussed the need to send a home rule petition to the Legislature to eliminate a provision that makes pay of $5,000 and over to elected officials eligible for a pension.
That reality, which was not discussed at the last meeting, would include the new salaries approved by the council.
Faretra said he had discussed a home rule petition with a Methuen city solicitor and a member of the state delegation, and would be “working on that” issue with Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro.
“Anyone with a part-time position should not be pensionable,” Faretra said.
Councilor Saba pointed out later that the outcome of a home rule petition was uncertain, and that salaries should therefore be limited so they can’t qualify for pensions.
“The amount of the pension system in the city is insane, and I think we’re contributing to that with everything we’re doing here,” he said.
An additional proposal from DiZoglio that would make all raises for elected officials active on Jan. 1, 2025 instead of next year was defeated, as was a revived proposal from Councilor Steve Saba to delay the raises until 2026, when no one currently on the council would be a member.
“I don’t believe sitting councilors should vote their own pay raises,” Saba said.
Salary or stipend?
Careful considerations of meaning were explored at the Feb. 6 meeting after Finocchiaro proposed adding the phrase “to increase salaries of elected officials” to the ordinance’s title, to make its purpose transparent.
This led to a debate between Saba and DiZoglio over whether the increases should be described as being added to a salary or a stipend.
“We’ve got to stop playing games with words here, we’re giving a raise, this is a salary, it’s pensionable,” Saba said.
But DiZoglio insisted that “stipend” was the appropriate term for what they were discussing, and it wasn’t the same as a salary. He also pointed out that health care benefits, which would be expected by someone receiving a salary, were ruled out by the ordinance.
“There’s only one salary here for one full-time employee, and that’s the mayor,” DiZoglio said. “This is a stipend. We’re not full time.”
A compromise was reached with the phrase “to increase salaries and stipends of elected officials,” but the amendment still failed.
While the outcome of the home role petition remains to be seen, the raises will go into effect unless someone who voted for them opts to address them at the next meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.