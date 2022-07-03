ANDOVER — A United States District of Massachusetts judge partially allowed a motion to dismiss a case brought against the Andover School Committee, three individuals and the town of Andover.
The decision is laid out in a 21-page Memorandum and Order on Motion to Dismiss filed by the defendants in the case. The decision was issued on June 29.
The lawsuit was brought a year ago by Fusion Academy against the town, the school committee, former Interim Superintendent Claudia Bach, former Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Sandra Trach, and former Superintendent Sheldon Berman.
Fusion claims the defendants violated the academy’s rights to academic freedom under the First Amendment when the School Committee twice denied it permission to operate in Andover.
This claim of a violation of academic freedom was not dismissed in the June 29 Memorandum and Order to Dismiss.
Fusion Academy saw the decision as a win.
“We are very pleased with the court’s decision,” Karen Craven, head of strategic communication at Fusion Academy, said in an email. “It supports the constitutional right of families to have choices when it comes to schools. As the court held, the right of private school academic freedom is a special concern of the First Amendment. Fusion is excited to move forward with the litigation and eventually open its private school campus.”
In May of 2018, Fusion Academy, a private school that operates around the country and offers a personalized education model for middle school and high school students, applied to the town for permission to operate a private school in Andover. Fusion Academy was denied permission after their May 2018 application in part due to a concern that the school had fewer teacher-led hours of instruction than Andover’s Public Schools and therefore would not properly prepare students for higher education, according to the Memorandum and Order on Motion to Dismiss.
Fusion Academy argued that they were denied procedural due process “when the application was denied without sufficient notice or opportunity to comment.” The claim of a violation of substantive due process is relative to alleged violations of Fusion Academy’s rights during the application process.
After another application in May of 2020, the application was denied again with school officials and school committee members citing similar reasons as before, including the concern about teacher-led instruction hours.
Judge Patti Saris denied dismissal based on a violation of academic freedom, partially because she needed more information.
“The Court has an inadequate factual record to weigh the substance of the government’s interests relative to any First Amendment burden imposed on who may teach and how,” she wrote. “Significantly, the Court does not have Andover’s recommendations or a transcript of its proceedings to evaluate the nature of the burdens and justifications.”
But she dismissed the claims of due process violations, stating that while the School Committee’s hearings were “deficient,” Fusion Academy was provided a reasonable remedy in the form of a review in state court. Saris also wrote that “Fusion Academy fails to state a claim for violation of substantive due process.”
Saris also dismissed the claims against Bach, Trach and Berman, saying they deserved “qualified immunity.”
Qualified immunity can shield government officials from being held personally liable as long as their conduct did not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known. In this case Saris determined that the rule, which took the form of a FAQ attached to a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education advisory, was not “clearly established law” for “the purposes of the qualified immunity analysis.”
School Committee chairwoman Susan McCready was also encouraged by at least part of the ruling.
“While we traditionally do not comment on pending litigation, we are encouraged by the judge’s ruling,” she said in an email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.