LAWRENCE — Kate Vachon of Methuen says her Chinese foreign-exchange student, a senior named Isabella, has become an integral part of the family.
She and another Chinese student, both of whom attend Central Catholic High School, recently cooked dinner for the whole family, including her and her husband's three children.
"She comes to family events, goes grocery shopping with me, and is super-involved at Central Catholic," said Vachon. "She's just amazing."
That made it all the more difficult when the Vachons learned, just last month, that Isabella's stay in the U.S. was jeopardized by the financial problems of the company that brought her — and 32 other Central Catholic students — to the Merrimack Valley in the first place.
"It's been very disturbing," she said."People are trying not to speculate. Our concern is for the students and keeping them here."
Eduboston, based in Allston, was a placement agency that works primarily between China and the United States, bringing Chinese high school students to the U.S. for a better education and greater college opportunities.
The students go to mostly private schools in the United States, many of them in New England, while living with host families near the schools they are attending.
Eduboston has 320 students placed in U.S. schools, including 33 at Central Catholic.
The schools charge international tuition rates — in the case of Central Catholic it's $21,000. The agency covers the cost of health insurance and housing which comes to $1,000 a month.
Chinese parents pay Eduboston about $45,000 per student each year to cover those and other costs, as well to make the company a profit.
But on Sept. 26, the company sent an email to Chinese parents, host families in the United States, school officials and others, informing them of their troubles.
"It is with deep regret that we must inform you that after 20 years of service ... Eduboston is going out of business, effective immediately," said the notice, dated Sept. 26. "As of Sept. 30, we will no longer be able to pay host families or medical insurance for our students, tuition to our schools or commissions due to our partner agencies."
The news took everyone, including Central Catholic officials, by surprise.
"We worked with them for 10 years," said Central Catholic President Chris Sullivan. "Then they kind of blew up on us."
He said just as the school year was getting started, he found out that Eduboston was having "severe financial distress" and were not going to be able to keep up their obligations to the 32 Chinese students and one Korean student attending school for the 2019-2020 year. Nor would they be able to pay the tuition, which totals nearly $700,000.
"The kids were already here," he said. "Then they (Eduboston) said they weren't going to pay."
Sullivan said he was unable to discuss the reasons for Eduboston's demise, having signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company after a meeting with their top officials.
But, he said, the reasons for their demise aren't as important as how to keep the students at Central Catholic.
In the past few weeks or so, he and Director of Admissions Chris Merrill, along with a number of other school personnel, have put together a plan they hope will keep all 33 students at the school this year while also keeping the program going in future years.
First, he said, the school has promised to pay this year's tuition for the students, since it was apparently lost when Eduboston went out of business.
Second, Central Catholic has signed a one-year agreement with another foreign-exchange organization, Apex International Education Partners, or AIEP, a for-profit based in Connecticut that has a strong track record of success in the field.
AIEP has promised to assume the cost of health insurance for all the students and has also agreed to pay the $1,000 a month fee to the families that house students.
"We are confident it's going to work," Sullivan said.
The demise of Eduboston has revealed just how competitive the industry is.
Shortly after announcing Eduboston was going out of business, another company, Cambridge Network, began vying for the Chinese students who would potentially have been deported without support from an agency.
The company was "coming after us," said Andover attorney Mike Morris, who helped work on the agreement with AIEP. "There were 33 kids. That's a lot of money involved."
Sullivan agreed.
"I felt like what they wanted to do was manipulate the system," he said. "They were trying to corner the market."
But Central Catholic had done its homework, vetting a number of companies to determine that AIEP was the best. They had considered Cambridge Network, but declined their offers of help.
Meanwhile, a Boston-area radio report that aired Friday morning seemed to cast Central Catholic in a poor light, as if the school was trying to extort money from the Chinese parents.
The opposite was true, both Morris and Sullivan said. In fact, they want to make sure that any tuition money that is recovered from Eduboston for future school years goes back to the Chinese parents.
"The Chinese families paid, and somewhere between China and Central Catholic that money disappeared," Morris said.
A spokesman for Cambridge Network issued a statement Friday evening that it isn't trying to steal business from AIEP.
"We regret the misunderstanding about what Cambridge Network is intending to do and what our motivations are," said Jon Du Pre, a spokesman for the organization. "As we continue our efforts to provide assistance to students who have been put at risk, by the default and failure of Eduboston to pay their tuition and their expenses, we will continue to work with any students and their families, with any school administrators, who seek our help."
Parents like Kate Vachon, meanwhile, are caught in the middle.
She said the monthly check for $1,000 she was getting from Eduboston to house Isabella helps pay their son's tuition bill at Central Catholic, which is about $14,000 a year for local students.
The checks, she said, were always automatically deposited on the last day of the preceding month. The last check, for the month of September, was deposited at the end of August, but she's still waiting for the October check.
"We haven't gotten the October payment, and we don't really expect to," she said. "They said they were closed as of Sept. 30. They (Eduboston) ceased to exist."
But that doesn't mean Isabella will be moving out anytime soon.
"She's so ingrained in the Central community," Vachon said. "We told her: 'You're not going anywhere. This is your home."