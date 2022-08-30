BOSTON — Democrat Bill Galvin is a grizzled veteran of Beacon Hill politics and is seeking an unprecedented eighth term as secretary of state that would make him the longest-serving election official in Massachusetts history.
But to reach that milestone he must survive a challenge from fellow Democrat Tanisha Sullivan, who heads the Boston chapter of the NAACP. The two face off in the Sept. 6 primary in one of the most closely watched races this election cycle.
Galvin, 71, of Brighton, first won the office in 1994. He has only drawn two Democratic challengers since — in 2006, when he beat John Bonifaz with 82% of the vote, and in 2018, when he easily fended off a challenge from Democrat Josh Zakim to win a seventh term.
In his campaign video, Galvin stresses his experience in running the state election system and argues that democracy is under threat from conservative Republican groups seeking to restrict voter access. He invokes former President Donald Trump, suggesting that he will try to "steal" the 2024 election.
"He's got a plan to steal the next election and I'm going to take him on, because my job is to protect your vote," Galvin boasts in the 30-second TV spot. "I've got the experience, innovative ideas and the guts to protect your vote."
Sullivan, 47, says Galvin hasn't done enough to expand access to voting in the state and argues it's time for new blood in the secretary's office.
A corporate lawyer, Sullivan says her experience and background working with community organizations has prepared her for the job. She pushed for voting reforms as a campaigner for the unsuccessful 2020 ballot initiative to adopt ranked-choice voting.
If elected, Sullivan would be the first black woman to win a statewide office, as well as the first woman to serve as secretary of state, a four-year position.
The Brockton native won a resounding victory at the Democratic party convention in early June, where she was endorsed by more than 2,500 delegates — or 62.4% of the vote. That’s compared to Galvin’s 1,553 votes, or 35% of the vote.
Despite his poor showing at the convention, Galvin has the backing of powerful labor unions including the AFL-CIO and Professional Firefighters Association of Massachusetts, both of which endorsed his reelection campaign.
He is also supported by a number of elected officials in the North of Boston region — including state Reps. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and Frank Moran-D, Lawrence — who voted for him at the party’s convention.
But Sullivan is also backed by elected officials from the region, including U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, who argues it’s time for a change in the office. He said Sullivan’s “commitment to service and her leadership in the fight for racial, economic, and social justice” have prepared her for the job.
Earlier this month, Galvin and Sullivan squared off in a live televised debate hosted by GBH's "Greater Boston," where the two disagreed over efforts to increase voter turnout and breaking down barriers at the ballot box.
Sullivan accused Galvin of not doing enough to expand voter turnout, particularly in minority communities.
"We've got to address the very real issues in our community, the lack of trust and the lack of faith in our government and in our democracy," she said. "It doesn't matter if folks are registered to vote if they don't believe in the system."
Galvin pushed back against the claims and touted electoral innovations under his tenure that have increased voter participation, such as the extension of early voting, automatic voter registration and no-excuse voting by mail.
"We’ve given people ample opportunities to vote and we’ve encouraged them," he said during the debate. "There are disparities, but they’re not caused by the process. They’re caused by the interest of people in certain races."
A MassINC Polling Group survey conducted earlier this month showed Galvin with a 43% to 15% lead over Sullivan among likely Democratic voters.
Galvin also has the advantage in the money race, despite being outspent by Sullivan this election cycle. Galvin had more than $2.1 million in his campaign coffers as of July 31, compared to Sullivan's $161,261, according to their latest filings with the state Office of Campaign and Public Finance.
Besides running federal and state elections, the secretary of state oversees the state archives, the Historical Commission, the lobbyist division, and the state’s public records.
The office also oversees the securities divisions, which has the power to investigate fraud.
The job pays $178,695 per year, with benefits.
The winner of the Sept. 6 state primary will face Rayla Campbell, a Republican from Whitman, who has no opposition from within her party.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
