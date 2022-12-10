The Haverhill and Plaistow YMCAs and Haverhill Chamber of Commerce united to host a dodgeball tournament Wednesday night, Nov. 30, at the Plaistow YMCA. This “Business After Hours” fundraiser supported YMCA giving trees by asking players to bring unwrapped toys to donate. The game featured plenty of fun and friendly competition.
centerpiece
Game on
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Three middle schoolers save the day in Andover
- Local residents arrested in 'Cocaine Cowboys' bust
- Salem Bertucci's closes in the wake of bankruptcy filing
- Haverhill man arrested for attempted murder
- Commonwealth Motors Classic returns to Merrimack! Tourney schedule, seeds announced
- MVC Wrestling Preview: Hillies' Nicolisi hungry to finish job
- New gift market in North Andover
- Police: Suspect had gun, drugs and frozen beach pizza he didn't want to waste
- 2022 Eagle-Tribune Golf All-Stars
- After tough recruiting journey, Central's Wiggins chooses UMass Amherst football
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.