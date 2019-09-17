ANDOVER — West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover will host two events on Saturday, Sept. 21: Hydrangea Day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Historic Cemetery Walk, from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. For the walk, meet at the arch at 129 Reservation Road across from West Parish Church. Wear comfortable walking shoes. The tour will include a look inside the Chapel at West Parish, featuring original Tiffany stained-glass windows and information about notable people buried there. The public is invited to cut hydrangea stems from the cemetery’s 100-plus-year-old plants only in the Hydrangea Circle. Bring your own clippers. These events are free, donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit westparishgardencemetery.org/calendar.htm.
Happy Hearts chorus performance
METHUEN — The Happy Hearts Chorus invites everyone to its big annual fundraising show, “Celebrating 30 Years of Music” on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m., and Sunday, at 2 p.m., at Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This 40-member group of singers will entertain with favorite songs from the ‘50s to today. $5 donation requested. For more information, call 978-983-8825.
Health Living Expo is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will present a Healthy Living Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21, at HC Media in the Harbor Place Building, 2 Merrimack St.
The free event will feature free workouts hosted by Cedardale Health and Fitness at 10 a.m., the YMCA's of Haverhill and Plaistow at 10:45 a.m. The Movement Strength and Conditioning at 11:30 a.m., Giving Tree Yoga at 12:15 p.m., Dawn's Here at 1 p.m. and The Compound at 1:45 p.m.
The event will also include wellness vendors, fitness and nutrition experts, holistic health options, dental care, blood pressure screenings and more.
Printing arts fair is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will host its annual printing arts fair from 10 to to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. This fun day for children and adults is free and open to the public and is being held in conjunction with the Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day Live and Essex National Heritage Area's Trails & Sails.
Visitors can type a note, a joke, or a haiku on a vintage typewriter. Enter a raffle to win a complete Kelsey 5-by 8 printing kit (the restored press plus a kit with everything needed to start printing). Get inky and print keepsakes in the museum's letterpress studio and alphabet factory. Vendors will be on hand offering art, books, ephemera, vintage letterpress supplies and tools, new letterpress foundry type, paper goods, stationery, and more. Visitors can tour the museum’s art galleries, libraries and exhibits.
The museum’s Linotype will be running live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. thanks to Michael Babcock of Interrobang Letterpress. Carolyn Muskat of Muskat Studios and her crew will demonstrate stone lithography printing. Museum of Printing volunteers will be pulling prints of Beatrice Warde's "This is a Printing Office" on their Adams iron hand press.
As a special treat, the Boston Printmakers will showcase their Traveling Flat File of member prints.
This fair supported in part by grants from the Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Topsfield, and West Newbury cultural councils, local agencies that are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
The Museum of Printing is located at 15 Thornton Ave., (Exit 49 off Interstate-495). Visit online at museumofprinting.org.
Women’s Club hosts night of comedy
LONDONDERRY — Come join the Londonderry Women’s Club for a night of comedy on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Londonderry Country Club.
Tickets are on sale now to see nationally recognized comedians. Come early for a chance to win amazing raffles and enjoy social time in this beautiful local venue. The raffle begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the night go to support local charities and community outreach. For more information and how to purchase tickets, londonderrywomensclub.com/comedy.