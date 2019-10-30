Gas disaster, crime, drugs on Lawrence council candidates' agendas

DISTRICT A CITY COUNCIL
On the ballot, it's Frankie Caraballo challenging Maria de la Cruz to represent District A, located in the top right corner of the city, bordered by the Merrimack River on the east, Methuen on the north, and Fern Street to the west. Mounting an aggressive write-in campaign for the seat is former District A councilor Sandy Almonte.
Frankie Caraballo, 48, 139 Saratoga St. (Challenger)
Personal: Married, two children; born and raised in Lawrence.
Occupation: College student.
Political experience: Worked on numerous campaigns.
Question 1: What is the most important issue in District A?
A: Education is most important. If you don't have education you aren't going anywhere.
Question 2: What is the most important issue in the city?
A: Crime and drugs. It was my idea to put up the cameras. Cameras helped catch the guy who dropped the girl off at the hospital. The cameras help a lot.
Question 3: Why should people vote for you?
A: I help the homeless, work with people on parole and teach them how to keep clean. I pick up the needles before every summer starts.
Sandy Almonte, 47, of 83 Woodland St.
Personal: Single, three children and four grandchildren; lived in district 27 years.
Profession: Personal care attendant, immigration translator, hairdresser.
Prior political experience: District A city councilor 2010-16.
Question 1: What is the most important issue in District A?
A: Small gas leaks that have yet to be repaired; flooding; pollution in the ground; parking at Parthum School.
Question 2: What is the most important issue citywide?
A: High rent is affecting a lot of families including myself. Rents are so high, people have to share households. We need to be ready for the solution. We need to come together with a consensus and fight this together.
Question 3: Why should people vote for you?
A: I am active in youth services and I provide resources and support for anyone who needs to call me. I kept a fire station open. Someone needs to fight for the community.
Maria Delacruz, 26 Summit St. (Incumbent)
Personal: Married to Carlos Macario, two children, two grandchildren, born in Dominican Republic.
Occupation/profession: Teacher.
Political experience: One-term city councilor; involved in numerous local organizations.
Question 1: What is the biggest issue in District A?
A: The biggest issue facing District A, and every neighborhood in Lawrence is the quality of education our students are receiving. The best way to solve this is to get parents more involved in their children’s education. As councilor, I will work to improve the communication between teachers and parents, so we can address the needs of each student and ensure that every student in the city of Lawrence receives the opportunity to fulfill their potential. A child’s education occurs in both our homes and our schools, we need to work together to provide bright futures for our students.
Question 2: What is the most important issue citywide?
A: Lawrence is a beautiful city with a diverse population. We need to make sure that our streets are safe so that more people and businesses will want to come to Lawrence. My district is very close to I-495, speeding cars and suspicious activity are common in District A. I am working with and will continue to work with the police department on their community engagement initiative to reduce crime and encourage residents to report suspicious activity. The city has installed speed bumps, security cameras, and lights on streets where speeding and suspicious activity are prevalent.
Question 3: Why should people vote for you?
A: In addition to reducing crime and improving our education system, I will work with my fellow city councilors and the mayor on other initiatives such as improving after-school activities available to the children of Lawrence; restoring and renovating parks and playgrounds throughout the city so children have safe places to play; opening the old high school gymnasium to students after school so they can exercise in a safe, supervised environment.
DISTRICT B CITY COUNCIL
Incumbent Estela Reyes is running against Alcibiades Acosta to represent District B, an oddly shaped district north of the Merrimack River and bordered by Union Street to the east, Fern Street to the north, and Hampshire Street to the west.
Estela Reyes, 36 E. Haverhill St. (Incumbent)
Political experience: District B city councilor for past seven years.
Question 1: What is the most important issue in District B?
A: I work hard to represent District B to address any issues that my constituents bring to my attention throughout the year. I take great pride in attending my monthly neighborhood circle meetings and participate in my bi-weekly Lawrence City Council meetings. In doing this, I am able to make sure that the issues that are most important are addressed in a timely manner.
Question 2: What is the most important issue citywide?
A: I believe that as an elected city official, it is my responsibility to listen to my constituents and then vote on matters that come forth before me as one of the nine Lawrence city councilors. No matter is too small and all issues are important.
Question 3: Why should people vote for you?
A: Lawrence has improved in public safety, public services and education. Our city employees from every department work hard to address the many issues and concerns our constituents have on a daily basis. I am very thankful for their collective cooperation throughout the year. Along with the great administration of Mayor Dan Rivera, I wish to continue this effort.
Alcibiades Acosta, 237 Jackson St. (Challenger)
Did not respond to questions.
DISTRICT D CITY COUNCIL
Lee Fickenworth challenges incumbent Jeovanny Rodriguez to represent District D, which is comprised of neighborhoods north of the Merrimack River to Haverhill Street and east of Hampshire Street to the Methuen line.
Lee Fickenworth, 34 Cross St. (Challenger)
Personal: Single, mother of two children, one of whom was murdered in June 2009.
Political experience: Volunteered and participated in numerous local campaigns for six years; created and organized Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims' six years ago with the help of community leaders and friends; participated in Stop the Violence marches; marched for the fire and police; participated in many candlelight vigils.
Occupation: IRS quality reviewer and data transcriber for 17 years; retired on disability
Question 1: What's the most important issue in District D?
There are a lot of issues in District D. Some of the issues do not apply to all of the district. My personal list is drug dealing, homeless, hookers, winter parking, trash collection and snow plowing. If I have to choose one I would say helping the homeless. It has been a big issue in Lawrence and especially in District D. Rents are too high, leaving people in the cold. I will suggest to the council to establish a place to help the homeless, making sure the money appropriated goes to help the homeless and not for someone to get paid big dollars.
Question 2: What's the most important issue in the city?
Extra youth activities. Open gym, inexpensive activities especially during the winter months for the youth to participate in. Volunteers at school gyms.
Question 3: What's your personal wish list for improvements to Lawrence?
My wish list would have to be, my own personal wish, which is for all the cold cases of murdered victims to be solved.
Jeovanny Rodriguez, 32 Gale St. (Incumbent)
Professional: Civil engineer; master of science in civil engineering from UMass-Lowell, 2008.
Political experience: Two-term city councilor; current City Council vice president; former School Committee member, 2014-16.
Question: What are the most important issues in District D and the city?
A: The city of Lawrence has many issues, the most serious issues can be defined under public safety. We are all affected by the opioid epidemic in some way. My fellow councilors and I must support the Lawrence Police Department and continue working with agencies to combat these issues. Since September 2018, the gas crisis has also become a public safety issue bringing instability to our city. We must hold Colombia Gas accountable and continue working with the Department of Public Utilities to ensure that Colombia Gas’ procedures align with the rules and regulations that exist so that we do not have another crisis.
DISTRICT E CITY COUNCIL
Incumbent David Abdoo is facing challenger Jose L. Madera Jr. in District E, made up of South Lawrence west of Broadway.
David Abdoo, 52, of 54 Stevens Ave.
Personal: Married to Stephanie Smith Abdoo, Esq.; two teenage children, Elizabeth and Michael.
Occupation: Chief of staff, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, since January 2019.
Political experience: Elected District E councilor in 2007 and again in 2015 and 2017, serving as chairman of both the Committees on Budget & Finance, as well as Personnel. Lawrence Planning Board member for almost nine years.
Question 1: What is the biggest issue in District E and what will you do to resolve it?
The biggest issue that continues to challenge District E is maintaining the highest level of “quality of life” for all residents. There are many city ordinances that need to be respected and enforced, whether it's cars speeding through school zones or on our local streets, drug use in our recreational and common spaces or simply respecting “the peace” of our neighbors. A primary reason I am running for re-election is to assure that Columbia Gas remains responsible for their promises to make us whole again. There has been progress made thus far, there is much to do.
Question 2: What is the biggest issue in the city you think you can have the most impact on?
The most important civic issue that I believe I can continue to work on, and make an impact upon, is ensuring the highest level of dialogue in the public space. As public servants, we must maintain a higher level of decorum and collegial partnerships among the elected, appointed and self-appointed leaders of our community. I remain dedicated to those values daily, and if re-elected, will continue to be a leader among our community leaders and advocates. Our youth, public schools, most vulnerable people, and hard-working residents require our best performance.
Question 3: What is your wish list of the best ways to improve Lawrence in the next two years?
Maintain and improve upon our city operating and capital finances. We must have a higher-level of dialogue with respect to the future of our city’s housing stock and its relationship to a flourishing school system, enhanced public safety and facilities, better enforcement of our current city ordinances, and improved quality of life for all of our residents. Elected Lawrence public servants must be free of divisiveness and wedge issues that keep us from being our best selves in the service to all the people of Lawrence.
Jose' L. Madera Jr. of 138 Newton St.
Occupation: Tradesman, boxing instructor, started an at-risk youth boxing program 10 years ago.
Political experience: None given.
Personal: Of Puerto Rican descent, born in Brooklyn, New York, moved to Lawrence in 1991; 1993 GLTS graduate in carpentry; father of five children — four are high-school graduates, 1 college graduate and one still in Lawrence Public Schools; homeowner and a longtime resident of Lawrence.
Question 1: What is the biggest issue in District E and what will you do to resolve it?
The biggest issue in District E is the gas issue. I am a fully qualified gas worker with over 50-plus certifications in gas. I assisted in repairing the gas leak three weeks ago. I would like to implement some safety precautions for any contractors working on any utility in our city. First is making sure we hire the right workers that have the right qualifications to perform the task at hand. Also with an overseer making sure all work is being performed in compliance and safely.
Question 2: What is the biggest issue in the city you think you can have the most impact on?
One of the biggest issues throughout the city is the opioid crisis. It has a huge effect on the way of living in our city. It has a snowball effect contributing to homelessness, robberies, burglaries to support their addiction. We need programs to help clean and keep clean these addicts.
Question 3: What is your wish list of the best ways to improve Lawrence in the next two years?
For the next two years I would like the streets cleaned up of homeless people, pan handlers, drug addicts. We also need more programs for the youth, to help give them structure and guidance to enable them to be productive members of society.