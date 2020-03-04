SALEM, Mass — Attorneys involved in the $143 million Merrimack Valley gas disaster settlement want another opportunity to address the presiding judge, in part concerning their proposed payment of $28 million in legal fees and expenses.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, a vocal opponent of that payment, has asked Judge James Lang to cut the $28 million by at least 25 percent.
By his estimate, Rivera said attorneys involved in the settlement are making $44,000 daily for their work since the gas disaster on Sept. 13, 2018.
"No one wants to deny them the money they are owed. But there is no way this should be a windfall for these attorneys," Rivera said Wednesday.
He noted gas disaster victims went without heat, lived in temporarily trailers, and celebrated Thanksgiving Day in a public park — among other losses.
The four attorneys involved in the class action lawsuit, including lead attorney John Roddy of Bailey and Glasser LLP in Boston, filed a motion Tuesday in Salem Superior Court asking if they could file a "7-page supplemental memorandum."
In the supplemental memorandum, the attorneys say they will "concisely address" issues brought up at the final settlement hearing last Thursday, including "two very recent cases directly relevant to Mayor Rivera's request for a 25 percent reduction to the legal fees."
It was unclear Wednesday if Lang would accept the memorandum.
Rivera said if they are allowed to file, his attorneys will be filing a response to Lang.
"If they can do it, I will do it," Rivera said.
Neither Roddy nor a spokesperson for the class-action attorneys could be reached for comment for this story.
Last Thursday, after some 4-1/2 hours of testimony, Lang took the matter under advisement and is now expected to formally rule on the settlement, potentially paving the way for thousands of dollars of lump sum and itemized payments for gas disaster victims in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.
The average payment to a family of four is estimated to be $8,750, Lang said.
A total of 11,077 claims have been filed to date from residents and businesses in the three affected communities. That figure includes 10,432 residential claims and 645 claims from area businesses that suffered losses or went out of business altogether.
The claims, which encompass 35,000 people, ran the gamut from spoiled food, to lodging, to property damage and more, according to final hearing testimony.
During the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster, caused by overpressurization of gas lines, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and damages are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances people had. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The deadline to file claims in the class action suit was stretched from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31 of this year. Extending that deadline resulted in roughly 5,000 additional claims being filed, said class action attorney Leo Boyle during the hearing.
The final hearing on the $143 million settlement came a day after Columbia Gas pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to pay a $53 million fine.
Competing utility Eversource Energy announced its $1.1 billion plan to buy the Massachusetts portion of the company that same night.
Rivera spoke as a resident, father and husband during the final hearing. A part of the "affected class," Rivera, his wife and their two young children had to evacuate their South Lawrence home during the gas disaster.
Immediately following the disaster, Rivera said he saw a “vulture culture” involving attorneys and felt it was important to warn residents and businesses about predatory practices.
"People hadn't even figured out what they lost and they were trying to get them to file. You can't reward that kind of behavior," Rivera said Wednesday.
Columbia Gas officials have said they have spent a billion dollars already on gas disaster recovery in the communities.
Their attorneys are in favor of the settlement and have encouraged Lang to approve it, according to previous statements.
A Columbia Gas spokesperson reached Wednesday declined comment for this story.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.