LAWRENCE — Grant money from a Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster settlement fund is being used to transform a historic mill into 86 units of energy efficient, mixed income housing.
WinnDevelopment unveiled plans to renovate the vacant Stone Mill at 15 Union St., saying when completed the “177-year-old textile mill that propelled Lawrence into the Industrial Revolution will become a model of 21st century energy efficiency.”
The 149,220-square-foot mill was built along the banks of the Merrimack River in 1845 by Abbot Lawrence, the city’s namesake, according to information on the project released by WinnDevelopment.
The $37.6 million project is expected to be completed in 2024 with apartments that use approximately 40% less energy and emit 30% less greenhouse gases “than a new construction, energy code compliant gas heated building,” according to WinnDevelopment.
Some $2.9 million from a grant fund negotiated with Columbia Gas after the Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster on Sept. 13, 2018 will offset project costs.
The Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund’s Building Excellence Grant Program was created by a 2020 settlement agreement negotiated by Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources after the gas disaster that thousands of homeowners and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.
When completed, the apartment building will be fossil-fuel-free by using electricity instead of natural gas to produce heat and hot water, officials said.
Of the 86 apartments, 58 apartments will be set aside for households making less than 60% of the Area Median Income, 11 will be reserved for households making less than 30% of AMI, and 17 will be available to market-rate households.
The project will also support local workforce development, with the goal of at least 30% of all construction work performed by minority and women-owned businesses as well as skilled labor from the local area.
With several other new construction efforts underway nearby, the project is expected to serve as a key driver for economic development at the eastern end of the hub-and-spoke design of downtown Lawrence, officials said.
“Energy performance goals are the most difficult to accomplish in historic adaptive reuse projects because you’re working simultaneously to both preserve and modernize a building from another era,” said Christina McPike, WinnDevelopment’s director of energy and sustainability.
“We are committed to pushing the envelope at Stone Mill to demonstrate that decarbonizing assets like this is possible with the right expertise, without jeopardizing the building’s historic fabric,” McPike added.
Attorney General Maura Healey, Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Patrick Woodcock and state and city officials highlighted the plans late last week during an event at the Stone Mill.
“Our first-of-its-kind settlement with Columbia Gas invests millions of dollars in the Merrimack Valley and will bring clean and efficient energy benefits to this community...We are pleased to award WinnDevelopment with grant funds to fully electrify the Stone Mill building, reduce harmful emissions for local residents, and serve as a demonstration project for the construction of other historic buildings around the state,” Healey said.
State Senator Barry Finegold (D-Andover) said the gas disaster “shed light on the need to invest in sustainable housing and clean energy initiatives.”
“I’m grateful to the WinnCompanies, Baker-Polito Administration, and Attorney General Maura Healey for working together to utilize part of the settlement funds to bring more affordable, equitable, and reliable housing to our city. I’m looking forward to seeing the completed project come 2024,” he said.
State Representative Frank Moran (D-Lawrence) echoed similar sentiments.
“Projects such as this are a testament to the success of this relief fund and represent another milestone in our state’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency,” he said.
Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante noted the project “merges 21st century energy technology into a 19th century industrial complex.”
“When the Stone Mill was built, it used state-of-the-art technology. That tradition continues today,” he said.
“While we have not forgotten the Merrimack Valley gas crisis and the pain that it caused, utilizing some settlement money on this initiative helps provide some good from that awful event,” Laplante said.
