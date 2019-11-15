METHUEN — A building at 132 Center St. was evacuated after an odor of gas was reported there Friday afternoon, according to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Donahue.
Four adjacent buildings were also evacuated as a precaution, he said. The odor was reported at 2:30 p.m. and two engines, a ladder truck, a rescue vehicle and an ambulance responded.
A Columbia Gas Co. crew shut off the gas.
"They did a great job," Donahue said. There were no injuries and no damage to property, he added.
The building used to be a church but was converted into a thrift store, according to Donahue.