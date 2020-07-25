METHUEN -- Replacement of a gas line will cause traffic disruption and detours in the area around Oak Street for the next three months.
Starting Monday, work will be performed on Oak Street Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Police warn residents and commuters that there will be several road closures as a result of the project.
Initially, a long stretch of Oak Street will be closed to through traffic, from the intersection with Pleasant Valley Street to Baremeadow Street.
Detour signs will be posted and detail officers will be on scene to assist motorists. Residential access will be permitted.
For motorists traveling south, the detour includes Pleasant Valley Street to Milk Street, then Milk Street to Baremeadow Street, and then Meadow Street back to Oak Street.
The opposite will be in effect for motorists wishing to travel north on Oak Street.
Residents and commuters are urged to seek alternate routes during this time of construction.
These detours should be reduced after the first month of construction, police said.