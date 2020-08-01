LAWRENCE — Sometimes it does pay to fight City Hall.
In the case of Amy Wenzel-Mellman, owner of the Gateway Pub, vs. the City of Lawrence, Mellman fought to reopen her small, neighborhood bar and won.
At 11 a.m. Friday, she opened the doors at 339 Merrimack St. — something she feared might never happen again.
As with most stories these days, it begins and ends with the toll the coronavirus and ensuing economic shutdown is having on small businesses, particularly bars and restaurants.
Mellman, a North Andover resident who's owned the small tavern for 13 years, said her bar fell into a no-man's land of bureaucratic red tape.
Because she only served liquor, the city at first told her she couldn't reopen until Phase 4 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, which would have meant waiting until next year or whenever there's a vaccine for COVID-19.
She said she would have gone out of business.
So she worked with a friend to develop a simple menu of sandwiches, and went before the city for a food permit, which she obtained.
But through a series of miscues and misinformation, Wenzel-Mellman was still told she could not reopen. This went on for weeks.
Finally, about two weeks ago, the Licensing Board, the fire chief and the head of Inspectional Services all agreed the Gateway Pub should be allowed to reopen.
"We received all the appropriate licenses," Wenzel-Mellman said in a text message Friday, adding that she took time to finish some interior work and build out an extension of her patio. "We have tons of seats outside."
Licensing Board member Katie Darwin said there was nothing malicious about the delay.
"I'm guessing it's just an honest mistake that cost her a few weeks of income," Darwin said. "The Gateway Pub was approved."