Led by an experienced ceramics artist, folks gather weekly at the Senior Center to paint pieces of their own.
Class size is limited, and hopeful participants are encouraged to reach out to reserve a seat for the popular offering. Ceramics is among a dozen crafts available for senior citizens to get involved with.
Explore enrichment opportunities like oil painting, quilting, needle arts and more online at cityofmethuen.net/senior-center or by calling 978-983-8825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.