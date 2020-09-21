Students returned to Andover School of Montessori on Aug. 31 — the same day that would have been the 150th birthday of Maria Montessori, founder of the Montessori philosophy of education. To celebrate, each student received a growing kit with seeds for flowers and herbs.
“This week our faculty and staff have been busy getting ready for students’ return while implementing health and safety protocols,” the school said in a Facebook post. “ASM is well prepared to welcome students back to campus on Monday for our first day of school.”
ASM serves children from preschool through grade 8. Its policy for the media is to name children by first initial and last name only.