LAWRENCE — Start setting those alarm clocks a little earlier each night, Lawrence Public Schools families, because the official return to school countdown is on.
In a letter to families this week, Superintendent Cynthia Paris confirmed that after a year of remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, students will begin returning to school in phases starting Monday, April 5.
According to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, all schools must return in person, five days per week, starting with elementary grades by April 5, and middle school grades by Wednesday, April 28.
Families are still able to choose remote learning for the remainder of the year but must opt in to the remote program. A DESE spokeswoman told The Eagle-Tribune that students who learn remotely will still receive credit for work done electronically.
Students in kindergarten through grade five will return on April 5. They will be joined by students in pre-kindergarten and students in special education programs (pre-kindergarten through grade 12), including the School for Exceptional Studies and SES Annex.
Students in grades six through eight will head back to school on April 28, Paris said. Students at ENLACE, International High School, High School Learning Center and RISE will join them. All other Lawrence High students are expected to return to campus the week of May 3, but that date may change.
School hours remain the same for all students whether they are learning in person or remotely.
Lawrence Public Schools will adhere to at least 3-feet distancing, which has been determined to be a safe metric based in part on Massachusetts school data. That distance is a minimum and more space will be provided when possible, Paris said.
All students, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask when in the buildings. Mask breaks are provided for students.
“LPS had external engineers analyze every school, and they have confirmed that our schools are safe for learning. All classrooms have ventilation systems to support air circulation and, with nicer weather, open windows will add another layer of air circulation,” Paris said in a frequently asked questions section of the school website.
Each school has its own routine around social distancing, the superintendent added, and protocols may include monitoring mask-wearing and escorting students to classes. Student movement throughout buildings will be limited, she said. All school buildings will be cleaned daily after students and staff leave, with a deep cleaning taking place weekly.
“We know the school day will look different than in the past, with necessary changes to learning spaces and routines, and health and safety protocols — including masks for everyone — in place across the district,” Paris said. “We also know, based on school data from across Massachusetts, that in-person learning can be conducted safely when everyone commits to these practices.”
Over the past several months, approximately 1,000 high-needs Lawrence Public Schools students have been brought back to buildings in-person.
According to Paris, coronavirus cases will be closely monitored within school buildings. Close contacts will be contacted directly and asked to quarantine, with the impacted classroom being notified.
“If there are two or more classrooms with positive cases, this would be considered an outbreak and the school community would be notified as a whole,” she said, adding that in some cases, entire classes or a school may be asked to quarantine or go remote for that time period.
Families can expect virtual back-to-school meetings with their child’s school to be held in the coming weeks for more information on transportation, meals, uniforms and other changes the April return may bring. A frequently asked questions guide is available online at LawrencePublicSchools.org.