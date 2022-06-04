Baby goats from Chip-in Farm were brought to town for the Andover Recreation Department’s annual goat yoga event. Participants and onlookers enjoyed the classes, which took place at the Park. Chip-in Farm, a Bedford, Massachusetts, family-owned property for 77 years, has been providing the goats for the classes for the past six years.
Getting their goats
