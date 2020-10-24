SALEM, N.H. - A family got lost recently, ending up on Carol Avenue, a neighborhood behind Lowe’s on Route 28.
The kids in the car got a glimpse of Keith Stramaglia’s decorated vintage firetruck and wanted to stop and check it out.
“I said, ‘Sure!’ I like making the kids happy,” said Stramaglia.
Stramaglia, 51, purchased the 1985 Mack CF firetruck in 1985 for $3,500 from a Pennsylvania junkyard.
Since then, he’s spent his free time improving and buffing up the old, retired Salem Engine 5, even decorating it for holidays.
For Halloween, a skeletal duo he calls the “Ghost Riders,” named Bud and Jack, work the truck.
He switches up work daily so they’re always doing something different - driving the truck, standing on the back or top, manning the deck, adjusting nozzles and more.
About five school buses pass his house daily and Stramaglia said he loves “hearing the kids laugh when they go by” and see the display.
With the current COVID-19 shutdowns and postponements, Stramaglia said he’s happy to provide a bright spot for the kids.
“Especially now, when there’s not a lot to be happy about,” he said.
Several weeks ago, a mother reached out asking if she could bring her son to see the truck for his birthday.
He said he was more than happy to oblige and allowed the boy to sit in the truck and activate the sirens and air horn.
“Everybody loves a firetruck,” he said.
Stramaglia wanted to buy the truck because he had fond memories of watching his uncle, William Scott, ride atop engines and pumpers with other Salem firefighters.
Scott retired in the mid-1980s and died of cancer in 1996. Stramaglia’s firetruck is the last truck his uncle served on. The truck, a diesel, both still runs and pumps water.
