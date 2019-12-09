METHUEN — Stockings are hung by cages with care at the MSPCA in Methuen.
As the year comes to an end, staff and volunteers at the Nevins Farm location hope the latest animals to find refuge will be welcomed into permanent homes soon.
But Adoption Center Director Meaghan O'Leary said it's important to remember that pets need proper care and attention long after the excitement of Christmas morning, when they are most often adorned with bows and gifted.
"We deal with a lot of surrenders," O'Leary said. "But more times than not, people really think it through before adopting."
This year, 1,981 animals — including a massively overweight pot belly pig named Molly — were adopted from Nevins Farm, according to the organization's records.
Available now is a duo of floppy-eared rabbits, a zippy Chihuahua, some affectionate bulldog mixes and a scruffy-looking dog rescued with 200 others from a hoarding situation in New Jersey.
Whippany, one of the rescued 8-year-old parson terriers, had little to no human interaction before being saved from deplorable conditions back in June, according to her Methuen caretakers.
Potential adopters would be shocked to learn about the dark past after a playful greeting.
"She doesn't like being in the room with the rest of the dogs," O'Leary said from an office. "She's much happier in here, so we let her run around."
Whippany found a friend in 7-year-old Gordo last week, after his local owners lost their home. His most notable characteristics are nubby legs and wrinkled, bulldog face.
"He's clearly a mix," O'Leary said. "We're not sure exactly what. But he's playful and would do well with a dog the same size as him."
Within a room of adoptable cats is Woody, an orange 8-year-old who was dropped off when his former owner got a new cat. The two didn't get along, a volunteer caring for Woody explained.
"He likes to burrow in the quilt," volunteer Pam Shaw said. "I had him in my home for two weeks. He's just so special. I'd love to see him find a great new home."
The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is located at 400 Broadway. More information can be found at mspca.org/nevins.