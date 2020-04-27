NORTH ANDOVER — This town has its very own History Hike, thanks to the hard work of Amy Guggenberger, a North Andover High School senior who completed this project to satisfy the community service requirements for earning the Gold Award, the highest honor for Girl Scouts.
The hike, roughly a mile, starts in the parking lot that faces the Stevens-Coolidge Place on Andover Street. Hanging from a wooden stand that marks the start of the Stevens-to-Stevens Trail is a laminated card that tells the history of the mansion.
The trail marker was installed by The Trustees of Reservations, which owns Stevens-Coolidge along with many other historic properties — but Guggenberger made the sign that describes the mansion.
One learns how the Stevens family started the Ashdale Farm in 1729. Many years later, Helen Stevens married John Gardner Coolidge, a diplomat, and starting in 1914, they started transforming the mansion there into an elegant summer home.
From Andover Street, the History Hike, which follows the Stevens-to-Stevens Trail, heads diagonally across the Old Center Common and joins the boardwalk that begins on Massachusetts Avenue.
Another sign introduces the hiker to Nan's Trail and tells how Robert and Nancy Lee Stevens enjoyed taking walks along the Common.
Robert Stevens wanted others to enjoy this activity so he donated the boardwalk in memory of his wife. The boardwalk takes hikers through a grove of red maples — and then it's time for the ascent up the steep hill that leads to Academy Road.
Beware, it's muddy at this time of the year. After crossing Academy Road, hikers head across the field and down a hill to Pleasant Street, across from Stevens Pond, where the History Hike ends.
Another card along the way describes the Brickstone Store Block, the historic red brick building in the Old Center. Besides the Cows Rock ice cream stand of today, this structure, built in 1829, has housed a lyceum, a bank, a post office and a thrift shop.
Other cards describe Merrimack College, founded by the Order of St. Augustine in 1947; the Stevens Estate, built in 1883 by Moses Stevens, a textile magnate and congressman; the Boston Hill Ski Area on Route 114, which has given way to Brightview Assisted Living; the Parson Barnard House on Academy Road and the North Parish Church in the Old Center among other historic places.
Guggenberger varies the cards from time to time, so hikers don't read the same story at the same place all the time.
"It took almost a year," Guggenberger said of the History Hike, which was completed in September. Many hours of research went into those cards, she noted.
Guggenberger, who has been with Girl Scouts since kindergarten, said she has a passion for local history. She came up with the idea of the History Hike because she wanted to "create a fun way for people to get outside and learn about their community's history."
A main purpose of the project is for the Gold Award recipient to develop her leadership and organizational skills. The Bolt Depot of Hingham, Methuen Home Depot and Jackson Lumber donated the wood and bolts to hold the cards. Staples North Andover contributed the printing and laminating of the signs.
Bedford High School students made the wooden pieces for the stands. Members of the National Honor Society at North Andover High School, fellow Girl Scouts and a few Boy Scouts helped install the signs.
Guggenberger had to gain approval of the project from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.
"They expect a lot of them," said her mother, Anne Marie Guggenberger, the leader of Troop 66415.
Guggenberger, who will attend Boston College this fall, will receive the Gold Award at a time to be determined. She plans to major in applied psychology and human development with a minor in biology and public health.
After BC, she aspires to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.