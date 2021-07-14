Giuliana comes home 

SALEM, N.H. — The second youngest of four children, Giuliana Tutrone is known as the shy, cautious one. But after being blindsided by life-threatening injuries over the weekend, the little girl’s resilience will now define her.
Joseph Tutrone said his 5-year-old daughter was released from a Boston hospital Tuesday evening, about the same time Salem police arrested a local man for his involvement.
“It was good news followed by more good news, that they had arrested him,” the father said.
First responders were called to 16 Silver Brook Road at about 2 p.m. Saturday when a 2019 Acura RDX smashed into the residence.
Local doctor Scott Dowd, 37, has since been charged with first-degree assault on a victim under 13 with serious bodily injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Records show he lives about a mile down the road from where he crashed. Investigators were quick to announce that speed and alcohol contributed.
Tutrone said the weekend had started like most others: His wife had just filled the fridge with groceries, the kids were playing and he planned to finish a patio project in the backyard.
Taking a break in the living room at one point, Tutrone said he watched Giuliana walk away and call out for her older brother, 8, before a crushing boom shocked them all.
Along with Dowd’s car, Tutrone said a neighbor’s granite mailbox post slammed into the home as well.
“I ran over and my son said ‘the house blew up and Guiliana is dead,’” Tutrone explained. “I didn’t even see her at first because she was covered in sheetrock and wall studs and glass. I picked her up and blood was streaming out of her face.”
A punctured vein in Guiliana’s neck was also a major cause of concern.
Tutrone remembers carrying his daughter outside, screaming, “he killed my little girl.”
A man working outside a few houses away rushed over, Tutrone said, and immediately took off his shirt to use as a tourniquet around the girl’s neck.
“He kept telling her she was going to be okay,” Tutrone said of Scott Demers, who is being praised now as a hero. “But I thought he was lying to her. I thought she was going to die.”
Tutrone has vague memories of an emergency doctor who lives in the neighborhood also coming over to help before first responders arrived.
“I didn’t get his name, but I’d like to thank him,” Tutrone said.
Neighbors and strangers alike have shown support as the family stays in a hotel during home repairs, and while Giuliana begins her long recovery.
An online fundraising page created Sunday had collected $41,326 by Wednesday evening.
Already, Giuliana has defied the odds by riding a tricycle around hospital hallways and playing with other toys, her dad says. Medical professionals are confident she will make a full recovery.
Tutrone says more meetings with surgeons are scheduled for next month, and after that, Giuliana will start first grade.