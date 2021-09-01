HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this month to help address the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. Red Cross officials said more donations are needed to address the ongoing critical need for blood – especially as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19 cases that may further challenge the ability to collect enough blood for patients.
In thanks for supporting patients in need of transfusion, those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. As an additional incentive, those who give around the Labor Day holiday, Sept. 3-7, will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
To find a local donation site, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code.
Haverhill Farmers Market to feature nearly 30 vendors
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Farmers Market will feature nearly 30 vendors on Saturday, Sept. 4. They include Fay's Farm, which will be selling apples and peaches, chicken pot pies by Disco Foods (preorder online at discofoods.net), newcomer Lucia's Good Gracious Goodies, On Edge Mobile Sharpening, Armstrong's Glazed Popcorn, Polish Prince Pierogi, and Winchell's fresh cut flowers.
Abrielle Scharff is Saturday's featured performer, followed by James Renner on Sept. 11; Dan Bartenstein on Sept. 25; the folk-rock music trio Currier Square on Oct. 2, then James Renner again on Oct. 9. Other dates are to be announced. The outdoor market is located in front of the Merrimack Street parking garage at 51 Merrimack St. and is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 30. Performances are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking in the garage is free until 2 p.m.
Pentucket Players perform this weekend
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Players will present their Labor Day weekend production of the classic musical-fairytale, “Into the Woods."
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a modern classic.
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. There are no matinee performances.
All seats are reserved and may be obtained by visiting the group’s website, www.pentucketplayers.org. Social distancing options will be available.
After school program seeks Americorps worker
HAVERHILL — The school department has an opening for an Americorps Mass Promise Fellow who would work with the district's after school program and serve as a mentor for students at Consentino Middle School for the entire school year. The candidate must be a high school graduate or above, be a U.S. citizen, national, or permanent resident, and be willing to comply with a criminal background check.
Benefits offered through Americorps include a living stiped of up to $18,000, free classes at Northeastern's College of Professional Studies, a $6,345 education award upon completion of the program, health insurance, federal loan forbearance, and a member assistance program.
The application deadline has been extended to Sept. 15. Apply online at masspromisefellows.org/apply.
For more information, contact Denise Johnson at 978-420-1954 or 978-660-0538.
Boys & Girls Club registering now
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is accepting registrations for its after school program.
The club opened Aug. 31, which coincided with the first day of school in Haverhill.
The club is also planning to relaunch its high school basketball league mid-September and hopes to continue to bring back winter sports, including floor hockey, youth basketball, and dodgeball after Thanksgiving.
The club had to cancel sports last winter due to the pandemic.
For more information, call the club at 978-374-6171 or visit the club at 55 Emerson St.