ANDOVER — Calia LeBranti was honored for her 10th birthday — and her generosity — Wednesday by family, friends and neighbors who organized a socially distant car parade for her.
"It was awesome," Calia said. "I was really happy when everyone came by my house with the signs and stuff. And I loved having the Zoom calls with my friends and family."
But Calia hoped to do more than celebrate her "double digits" this year. She also wanted to give back to those fighting the coronavirus. So she decided to donate her birthday money to the doctors, nurses, custodians and security personnel working on the front lines.
"I just wanted to do something for people doing the COVID-19 stuff," Calia said.
The LeBrantis decided on pizza, bought 10 pies from Sal's and had them delivered to the hospital.
"They (health care workers) have to help all the people and they are working 24/7," Calia said. "They are heroes."
The free meal didn't go unnoticed. Those who received Calia's gift responded by sending her a "thank you" video in which they sang "Happy Birthday."