AMESBURY — A company building a $70 million hockey complex on South Hunt Road bought the adjoining New England Sports Park last month, but local teams will continue to play on the turf field at least through the end of the year.
Bridgewater-based Global Property Developers Inc. broke ground Thursday on the Maples Crossing sports complex, which will be built behind New England Sports Park at 24 South Hunt Road.
Global Property Developers also bought New England Sports Park, a roughly 22-acre property at 12 and 14 South Hunt Road, from SUSC Amesbury Realty Trust for $2.7 million on Sept. 17, according to assessor Jason DiScipio. That realty trust also represents Seacoast United, a New Hampshire-based youth soccer organization.
Local teams, including the Amesbury High School and Pentucket Regional High School field hockey squads, play on the park’s turf field. They will continue to play there at least until the end of the year, according to Global Property Developers project manager Michael Gorman.
“Seacoast had existing contracts in place to utilize the turf field and the deal is contingent upon Seacoast meeting its existing turf obligations,” Gorman said. “We love that and we think it is great the community and surrounding communities continue to utilize that property.”
Seacoast United will continue to use the turf field until “sometime in 2020,” Gorman said.
“We are trying to asses what this property feature is going to look like,” Gorman said. “I certainly understand the history of Amesbury, its interest in this piece of property, and what it currently means to families that utilize the turf for various youth and high school sports. I see it from my window every day now and we are trying to make sure that everything goes well in the future.”
The sports park property was owned in the early 1990s by former Boston Bruins defenseman Brad Park and Ted Dipple, and has had an active history over the past seven years.
Amesbury Land Associates Inc. bought the property, then known as Amesbury Sports Park, from Dipple Investment Associates LLC for $1 million in January 2012.
But Amesbury Sports Park’s limited liability corporation, Event Partners LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2014; New England Sports Park LLC bought the property for $1.2 million that December. Seacoast United then purchased the property as SUSC Amesbury Realty Trust from New England Sports Park LLC for $1 million in September 2015.
Seacoast United also leased its 750-foot hill to Dipple. The hill was used for snow tubing in the winter.
Although the snow tubing operation could see roughly 1,200 customers a day, it did not operate last winter.
Gorman would not elaborate on the field’s future after Seacoast United is no longer using it or the future of Bogies at the Crossbar Bar & Grille, which is also on the property.
“We certainly would like this to always be a destination based around sports,” he said.