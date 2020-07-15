Gloucester closing beach parking to out-of-towners this weekend

The City of Gloucester will close all beach parking lots to non-residents this weekend, city officials announced Wednesday.
“The last thing we want to do is close our parking lots to visitors, but our City was had an influx of traffic this past weekend,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “We need to reduce the amount of traffic, which is a challenge we face every year but has certainly been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are understandably looking to get outside after staying home for months to reduce risk of exposure to the virus, but that has meant traffic is worse and it isn’t a sustainable situation for our residents.”
The decision to close the lots to non-residents on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, comes after numerous residents complained about traffic last weekend. Police issued 478 violations last weekend to mostly beach goers parked illegally near the beaches, a record number of parking tickets for a weekend.
“This issue is exacerbated as well by the limitations people have on travel, which means more people are taking day trips,” city Public Health Director Karin Carroll Carroll said. “However, it’s critical we ensure there is plenty of space for social distancing on the beach and that residents can go about their daily lives.”
Additionally, high tide is at 10:21 a.m. Saturday and 11:07 a.m. Sunday, according to US Harbors, which will greatly reduce the area of beach available for visitors, particularly at Good Harbor and Half Moon beaches. At Good Harbor, a portion of the beach is also sectioned off to protect for piping plovers, a type of endangered seabird
All parking lots to public beaches will be closed to non-residents this weekend, including the lots at Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach. To enter, residents will need a 2020 beach sticker, 2019 beach sticker, or if they are still waiting to receive their 2020 sticker, a license and registration with a Gloucester address.
City officials will make an announcement next week whether the beach parking lots will be re-opened to non-residents for the weekend of July 25-26.
Gloucester’s public beaches are open weekdays to a limited number of non-residents who will be permitted to park at public beach parking lots.
Additional city staff will be working at the Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach parking lots to ensure non-residents do not park there this weekend.
Beach goers are reminded to maintain 12 feet between toweling and blanket areas to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Face masks are required when distancing is not possible, but are not required when swimming.
Parking updates will be posted on the "Gloucester Beaches" Facebook page