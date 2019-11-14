The 20th anniversary of Groundwork Lawrence was celebrated with the Glow Gala at Everett Mill on Thursday evening.
Money raised at the gala help the organization continue its mission. Attendees to the lively, well-attended event enjoyed EcoArt, food, music and a presentation. There was also a silent auction and a raffle.
Chet Sidell, a former leader of Groundwork Lawrence, was a focus of the Glow Gala. The Sidell Impact Fund, launched in 2017, is a powerful part of his legacy.
Organizers reflected that the money raised at the gala "ensure that Chet's generous spirit lives on and is honored by the work that we are proud to do."