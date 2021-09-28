NORTH ANDOVER -- State funding may not be a natural resource, like air and water, but it is almost as precious.
Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides celebrated all of these elements on Friday in a visit to the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District plant in North Andover.
“Today I’m really pleased to announce that Mass DEP will be making available $5 million in new funding through its Gap Program to help utility companies adopt innovative clean energy and energy efficiency solutions like this project here at GLSD,” she said.
Theoharides’ visit coincided with the final day of Climate Week in Massachusetts. The wastewater treatment plant on Charles Street was chosen for her announcement because this facility has, over the years, dramatically increased its energy efficiency.
After building three tanks in the early 2000s that turn food waste into biogas, GLSD completed a fourth anaerobic “digester” in 2019 that makes the whole operation self-sufficient.
“We are now able to produce enough power, over 60,000 KWH per day, to cover the needs of the plant and our offsite pump station,” said Cheri Cousens, executive director of the GLSD. “The system also serves as backup power so that, if the power grid is off line, we can still function.”
The heat generated also warms up the digesters, along with the buildings at the site, Theoharides said, while emissions in the entire system are reduced by 20 percent. At the same time, GLSD has increased its sustainability by installing a solar array on its property.
“More than $35 million in grants or loans over the years (has gone) to support this project, but that’s really a testament to the way this project was designed, and the belief and comfort level we had that it would be a success,” Theoharides said.
Jennifer Daloisio, interim CEO of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, noted that the plant’s ability to operate during a blackout means that it will discharge less untreated wastewater into the Merrimack River.
“A critical piece of infrastructure that can withstand a power outage is all the more important in the face of severe weather events, severe weather events that we’ve already seen are on the rise and are predicted to be more frequent due to climate change,” she said.
State representatives Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, and Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, mentioned the Combined Sewage Overflows bill that was passed over the summer, which requires that the public be notified when discharges are occurring.
“It took about five years to get over the line, and that’s because it’s very complicated, and Cheri was an incredible advocate for that bill from the get-to,” Campbell said.
Nguyen said that she is filing another bill that asks for water testing, in addition to notification of discharges, “to make sure that the water is safe for our people.”
While cutting emissions helps to reduce the likelihood of severe weather events, Theoharides said that a “generational opportunity” to reduce sewage discharges could follow from $900 billion in spending of federal funds as proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“A significant chunk of that funding, $400 million, goes toward the Clean Water Trust fund and other opportunities for clean water infrastructure, to once and for all really make significant progress on abating Combined Sewage Overflows across the state, on dealing with the ever-ongoing challenge of PFAs (man-made chemicals), and providing solutions for our aging water infrastructure,” she said.
Minicucci said she came to appreciate the importance of the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District after she first visited in 2018, but said many people in North Andover aren’t even aware the facility is in their town.
“People forget all this is happening under the ground, and without it, we don’t get to live the lives we’re living,” she said. “All of it happens here.”