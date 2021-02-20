ANDOVER -- Teachers at the Greater Lawrence Technical School on River Road are threatening to go on strike Monday, the first day of in-class learning since last March.
The teachers union met Saturday in a 150-person Zoom call during which they voted to strike following a Friday night vote by the School Committee to reject an agreement that would have brought ninth graders and special needs students back to the classroom.
"Greater Lawrence Technical School educators are stunned that the agreement we negotiated in good faith with the superintendent was rejected by the school committee Friday night," union Local 1707 President Christopher Burke said in a press release. "Our agreement provided appropriate COVID-19 protections for teachers and students, while also ensuring that all-important teaching and learning can continue uninterrupted."
John Lavoie, the superintendent of GLTS, was surprised by the news, telling The Eagle-Tribune Saturday that he thought negotiations had been going well and would continue through the weekend and into next week to resolve what he called "one, small issue to deal with right now. The School Committee didn't accept the package the way it was. We are trying to get it resolved."
He said an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the union and the School Committee had to be renegotiated "because we are bringing kids back in to the school."
There are about 1,600 students in the school along with 165 teachers. Under the plan, ninth graders would be brought back in two cohorts -- with about 200 coming to shop classes on Monday and Tuesday and another 200 coming in on Thursday and Friday, Lavoie explained. About 75% of the students are from Lawrence, where COVID-19 rates have been extremely high. The rest of the students are from Methuen, which has also had high rates of COVID-19 infection, along with students from Andover and North Andover.
Special needs students would also be brought back starting Monday.
Lavoie said the school has taken extreme measures to insure that the building is safe for staff and students, relying on advice from nationally renowned experts, engineers and professionals in coming up with a reopening plan.
He said there would only be about 10 students in each shop class, and that they would be separated by more than six feet with plastic partitions between their benches. Each student would have his or her own tool kits. A six-year-old HVAC system using high-grade air filters has been deemed more than adequate to keep air in the building free from COVID-19.
The memorandum of agreement notes that most classes would be held in rooms that have windows and that the windows would be kept open as long as the interior temperature remained at a mandated 66 degrees.
Teachers have been offered $250 weekly stipends for in-person teaching, according to the MOU, while nurses who have to work extra doing contact tracing on the weekends could earn up to $65 an hour.
The district also agrees to "provide expanded PPE to staff working with these high-needs students including but not limited to N95 masks and face shields."
The agreement also calls for temperature checks for staff and students whose parents agree to it.
"We are one of the safest schools in the state," he said.
Burke, in his statement, said the faculty at the school, who have had to come into the building to conduct online learning classes, has been "hit hard by the COVID 19 pandemic. Several teachers have contracted the virus and one of our colleagues is currently in the hospital on a ventilator. Our students and their families are struggling with similar impacts in their daily lives.
"The superintendent and the School Committee owe teachers, parents, and students an explanation why they have acted in bad faith and jeopardized the education of our students by rejecting this agreement. They need to honor the agreement negotiated by the superintendent. Greater Lawrence Technical School educators will be on strike until they do."
In a letter sent to Lavoie late Thursday afternoon, the union stated that "the membership feels betrayed by you and the school committee. The membership wants the agreement we reached with you in good faith to be honored. The membership demands a clear return of students’ plan that takes into account all of the safety measures promised by you."
The letter went on to request that a bargaining session be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at GLTS.