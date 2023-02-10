ANDOVER — Surfcasting, lures, and finding wild trout close to home are among topics to be discussed during a weekly, month-long program hosted at Memorial Hall Library through February.
Special guests are scheduled to present tips and tricks, like selecting gear and areas to target.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, North Shore surfcaster Steve Gallant, also a former guide and regular contributor to outdoorsmen publications, will be presenting at the Andover library.
Topics will include tides, moon phases and selecting areas to target; lure selection based on location and condition; and using live eels and eel imitations for trophy bass.
The annual event has proven popular year after year. A full schedule is available online at mhl.org/events.
