ANDOVER — Two hundred years after the first settlers came to Andover, abolitionists established a new church that wasn't affiliated with any particular Christian denomination.
"They held prayer meetings and acted boldly to help escaped slaves," said Jon Paul, the senior pastor of Free Christian Church, at Sunday's anniversary event marking the 175th anniversary of the church's founding. "God blessed their cause, including this church."
Last weekend, more than 100 people came to the outdoor celebration of the church's anniversary.
The church was founded in 1846 by business people in town, including John Smith, owner of the Smith and Dove flax seed mill. They were committed to "biblical justice" and said everyone should be free, Paul said.
He said the church's founding principles are that "people in their everyday lives and work can live out their faith. They can make an impact and do good work.''
"We hope our historic legacy inspires our current and future work," Paul said.
The church has seen a drop in attendance over the past year because of the pandemic, Paul said. The church schedule has, however, expanded to three services a week because people are returning to services, even while the church is at about 30% capacity because of pandemic regulations, he said.
The church had been growing before the COVID-19 crisis.
Over the past two decades, the number of people in the church's congregation has more than doubled, Paul said. The church recently bought a neighboring property that has an apartment building. The church is renovating the apartments for people to use.
The purchase of the property will also allow the church to expand within the next decade to have a ministry center in that area, Paul said.
"It ensures that we are in the downtown of Andover for the foreseeable future," he said.
"We are so honored to have this noble legacy of abolition and we carry those issues about justice with us today," Paul said. The mission "looks different today, but we still carry it."