Children participated in the Andover Recreation Department’s “Friday Night Lights” flag football league earlier this month. The co-ed program is open to children from kindergarten to grade 8. On this afternoon, the youngest players took to the field. The league is open to all levels and is designed to enhance understanding and build skills such as positioning, ball handling, passing, receiving, and running.
centerpiece
Going for a touchdown
- By Jessica Anderson | Special to Marketplace
