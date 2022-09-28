NORTH ANDOVER — The U.S. Army treated 16 people to an airborne adventure Tuesday at Lawrence Municipal Airport.
They were taken up 10,500 feet in an airplane before jumping out in tandem with a member of the Golden Knights, an elite group of Army paratroopers, and parachuting to the ground.
Each civilian was harnessed to the chest of a Golden Knight after first being taught to arch their bodies during freefall, and to lift their legs straight out in an “L” while landing.
After signing releases, they also got some advice on how to handle their fear.
“Being nervous is part of the thing,” said Staff Sgt. Blake Gaynor. “My advice is, soak that in. Once you jump out of the airplane, you’ll be having fun.”
The jumping will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with guests flying aloft two at a time. These tandem events often occur in conjunction with air shows, and are also used as recruiting tools by the Army.
Each tandem jumping flight also includes two videographers who record the jumps and landings, which are downloaded for jumpers to take home on a thumb drive.
“We love coming out here, connecting America’s army with America’s people,” said Sgt. Jon Pemberton, who has been a Golden Knight for three years.
He grew up watching airplanes fly over his house near Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is home to the 82nd Airborne Division.
“I knew I wanted to jump out of airplanes ever since I was a little kid,” Pemberton said.
Staff Sergeant Jonathan Ocasio, who was previously a paratrooper and now serves as a recruiter in Haverhill, said jump school is held at Fort Benning, Georgia and lasts three weeks.
“Safety procedure is the main thing you focus on in airborne school, how to land safely, navigate moving around in the aircraft, and control yourself while descending,” he said.
Paratroopers earn their wings after five jumps, Ocasio said, but making it into the Golden Knights takes a unique level of commitment.
“These soldiers have hundreds of jumps as paratroopers before they even get considered for the Golden Knights,” he said.
In tandem jumping, the pairs freefall for around 40 seconds at 120 mph before a Golden Knight opens a ram air parachute and steers to the ground for another four minutes. The views are spectacular.
“You can see Boston,” said Jaime Melendez, director of Veterans’ Services in Lawrence. “You can see the ocean. You can see up and down the coast.”
Melendez made 200 training jumps as a paratrooper in his Army career and also one combat jump in Panama in 1989, when the United States ousted that country’s ruler, Manuel Noriega.
While a combat jump is usually made at between 1,000 and 1,200 feet, Melendez remembered that in Panama they exited the airplanes at 800 feet, to further reduce exposure to enemy fire.
“It was absolutely an experience,” he said.
When the United States conducted a military intervention in Haiti in 1994, Melendez was also part of an airborne operation that was about to jump onto the island when the planes were called back.
But Tuesday was the first time in 13 years that Melendez had parachuted from an airplane, and he said jumping with a Golden Knight was a unique treat.
“What an honor to have served my country, and served alongside these guys,” Melendez said after landing. “Having retired, being in my hometown of Lawrence and jumping with the Golden Knights, I can’t even speak to how much that means to me.”
While Melendez had plenty of experience to draw on during his jump, Kerry Ginty of Hull, who teaches physical education at North Quincy High School, was skydiving for the first time.
“Watching the earth come at you, it’s so fun,” she said after landing. “It’s not so much like a drop on a roller coaster. It’s more like a ton of wind, you see the plane going away, and then you realize what’s actually happening.”
Where it had been hot in the airplane, Ginty said, the cold outside was bracing.
“It felt like forever, and then all of a sudden it felt like it was over in a second,” she said. “My face was freezing, and I was just trying to soak it all in while in freefall. I was just thinking arch, arch, arch and then I was thinking I should probably close my mouth in case a bug flies in, they’re taking a video of me. It was incredible. These guys are the best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.