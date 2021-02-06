LAWRENCE — When Rosa Martinez received a call from her boss asking her to go to his office, she felt nervous.
"Then I get to the office and security is there," said Martinez, 42, a nutritionist at Lawrence General Hospital. "I'm thinking, 'What did I do? Did I mess up a patient's diet plan? Did they get the wrong meal?' I was worried they were going to fire me."
Then the hospital's president and CEO, Deborah J. Wilson, walked in.
"She said, 'Are you Rosa?'" Martinez recalled. "I didn't want to say yes, because I was afraid of what might happen, but I said, 'Yes.'"
What happened next was completely unexpected.
"She said, 'You won the raffle. You're going to the Super Bowl,'" said Martinez, who lives in Haverhill. "I said, 'No.' And she said, 'Yes.' I said, 'No' again. And she said, 'Yes, you won.'"
Two weeks ago, the NFL announced that 7,500 Super Bowl tickets would be distributed to healthcare workers around the country, allowing them to attend the Tampa game Sunday, pitting the Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs — for free.
The Patriots were allotted 76 tickets to distribute to hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout each of the six New England states.
Lawrence General Hospital got one ticket.
“The only thing I ever won was a $150 scratch ticket … when I was 20,” Martinez said.
She rarely opens her email, but last week a co-worker prodded her go through them.
“And I don’t like going through emails,” she said. “I usually need to be told I have to clean out my inbox.”
One piqued her interest: a raffle to win an all-expenses paid trip and ticket to the much-anticipated game featuring quarterback Tom Brady (Tampa) facing off with Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City).
“I usually let that stuff go, but I said, ‘What the heck. I won’t win,’ and filled out a form to enter,” Martinez said.
Monday she found out otherwise.
By the time she arrived home and started talking to her daughters, Omairy, 21, and Stephanie, 18, both of whom attend UMass Lowell and and are — by far — the biggest football fans in the family, their mother was questioning if she should go.
“We were like, ‘Mom, this is unbelievable, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Omairy said. "Not everyone says they are going to the Super Bowl. Don’t let this chance go.”
Martinez is taking her advice.
“My daughters are crazy about football, even more than my husband (Rafael) and son (Jayden, 8),” said Martinez. “They watch the Patriots every Sunday. I’ve started watching football with them and I like watching. … They’ve watched (the playoff games) with Tom Brady. They love him, too.”
Martinez will fly down to Tampa on the Patriots team plane Saturday night with the other 74 healthcare workers and return Monday morning.
“I will be rooting for Brady and Tampa,” Martinez said. “I wish I could take one of my daughters with me. That would've been perfect. But I will go and it will be a great experience. I love that my daughters are happy for me. It will be great."
