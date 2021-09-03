LAWRENCE — Hundreds of children have a new backpack to throw over their shoulders this year courtesy of some generous fathers.
Last Sunday, some 800 kids received new backpacks and school supplies at the Good Dad Gang giveaway.
It was the seventh annual giveaway of its kind, organizers said.
The Good Dad Gang is a grassroots movement dedicated to motivating fathers to be the best dads they can be, while also celebrating fatherhood.
The gang was founded in 2014 by Daniel "Termanology" Carrillo, a rapper musician, record producer and proud father of two daughters, Aliyah and Remynisce.
Carrillo, 38, is a Lawrence native.
Sponsors on Sunday also included SISU, Jam'n 94.5 and Movement City Youth Center at 168 Newbury St., where the backpacks were distributed.