LAWRENCE — In the spring of 2020, Groundwork Lawrence Executive Director Heather McMann was hungry for change.
She knew the neighbors her nonprofit assists were struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, small businesses and restaurants had been ordered to shut down by Gov. Charlie Baker.
McMann understood food insecurity would be a major issue. The Grab n’ Go Restaurant Program was her way of helping.
Through the program, Groundwork Lawrence contracts with owners to make $12 meals that are then distributed for free. The stipends more than cover the cost, then the balance can be used for their own purposes, McMann said.
“We were watching the demand for food skyrocket and thought this was perfect because it helped feed people, get people back to work and helped our businesses,” McMann said.
To date, more than 79,000 meals have been distributed by 28 restaurants in Lawrence with an investment of $907,310 since spring 2020.
They started with eight restaurants located in Lawrence’s Transformative Development Initiative District, an area of the downtown specifically aimed at spurring economic growth.
In the early days, restaurants were able to bring back one-third of their workforce and made 15,000 meals, McMann said. The program still is operating.
MassDevelopment seed money in the amount of $65,000 kept the program alive until she could “beg, borrow and beg some more” for money from nonprofit partners and donors, McMann said.
In order to be accepted, restaurants must apply and be willing to prepare meals that are of a certain standard with specified amounts of protein, vegetables and starches, she said.
Food is prepared on-site, then volunteers from Groundwork Lawrence pick them up and give them out free.
There are more than a dozen meal distribution sites, including The Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, the Lawrence Housing Authority and Neighbors in Need, McMann said.
The program proved so successful in Lawrence that it has been expanded to North Andover. Since it was recently started three restaurants have signed on, making 3,600 meals through a $36,000 investment.
One of the restaurants taking part is Lu’s Cafe and Bakery on Lawrence Street. Juliette Lu Urbaez, who lives in Methuen and works at the family business, said the shop was two days away from opening when Baker issued the stop-work order in March 2020.
According to Urbaez, the grant was a lifesaver.
“It guaranteed money coming in. In April we opened using UberEats and in May we started using Grubhub,” she said.
Urbaez said most of the money Lu’s received was spent on personal protective equipment.
“Masks were ridiculously expensive at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “At the initial crush, we spent $80 on a box.”
McMann said she hopes the program can serve as a model for cities elsewhere struggling with food insecurity.
“We need to start looking at our food system as a system. People shouldn’t feel ashamed to need food — food is a basic right,” she said.
“It’s a luxury to get takeout; it’s expensive. This program is about feeding the soul. You can get a meal, take it home and feed your family," she continued. "There’s a lot (about the pandemic) that has changed how we live. This is not only about feeding neighbors in need with healthy food, it’s also about the sustainability of our local businesses.”