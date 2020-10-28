ANDOVER — Bacon is fermenting in vodka awaiting its role in Andover's newest brunch.
The libation will be used for bloody Mary's and other cocktails at 34 Park, the renamed, rebranded and renovated Salvatore's.
This weekend, 34 Park — located at 34 Park St. — will be introduced.
The venue is the first of four owned by Sal Lupoli that will be run by Fergal Gildea, Lupoli's new food and beverage director.
"Sal wanted to do something different for the community, especially when people start to come out again," said Christie Cartwright, director of marketing and communications for Lupoli Companies.
While people were dining outside this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, the inside of the restaurant received a facelift, she explained.
Gone are the days of dark bricks, red chairs and Chestnut tables. Now, bright white bricks and light fixtures create a new atmosphere.
"We've had lots of activities taken away, but we still have the experience of going out to a restaurant," Gildea said. "I want to make sure people can have unique food and beverage experiences."
Gildea is all about the experiences, he said. He wants people to experiment with new flavors.
Diners at 34 Park can expect a similar Italian menu to Salvatore's, with different kinds of pasta and pizzas in generous portions, Cartwright said. A side of pasta will be one pound, she said.
There's also the addition of Southern fried chicken and waffles.
The drink menu has some of the biggest changes. Gildea chose numerous local microbreweries to include on the beer list, along with unique wines. The servers, he said, will have extensive training in recommending pairings.
"I'm going to teach you new things every time you come in," Gildea said.
Many foods and drinks are locally sourced, he said.
"Everything is made from scratch," he added. "Like the calamari — we are breading it as soon as it goes into the fryer."
Gildea comes to Lupoli Companies after being the director of food and beverage at the Revere Hotel in Boston. He will oversee Andover's 34 Park and the other Lupoli restaurants.
Lupoli Companies has three other venues in the works: Bosa, an Italian restaurant set to be on the first floor of the Heights project in Haverhill, and Bar Bosa, which will be the accompanying rooftop bar. There will also be a new restaurant at Lupoli's Thorndike Exchange apartment building in Lowell, called Gentleman James, after Lupoli's brother, Cartwright said.
Lupoli also has a project in the planning stages in Salem, New Hampshire, that features a restaurant. The two-story building would be a charitable casino and restaurant with a rooftop bar, according to plans filed with the town. That would likely be a fifth restaurant run by Gildea, Cartwright said.