ANDOVER — Francisco Urena, who held veterans affairs jobs in Lawrence and statewide, has a new job leading the MassGOP Veterans Coalition for the state's Republican Party.
Former four-term state representative and current Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons of Andover selected Urena for the job.
"Francisco is a dedicated Massachusetts veteran and quite frankly a war hero, but he's the last guy that will tell you that," Lyons said in a statement released by the MassGOP.
"He has honorably served our commonwealth, he's a proud Republican, and we're lucky to have him joining us," he continued.
Urena joins fellow co-chairmen John MacDonald and Adam Hogue leading the coalition.
The former state veterans director, Urena was forced to resign from the post following the deaths of 76 elderly veterans from COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldier's Home last spring.
Urena's new role represents one of his first political moves since his resignation.
He has also served as veterans service officer for the cities of Lawrence and Boston.
A Marine, Urena was a tank commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was awarded for the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during combat.
"Massachusetts veterans know firsthand what it's like to make important sacrifices, and they should know they have an important voice in public affairs," Urena said in the MassGOP statement
"I'm excited to help them pursue opportunities to serve in public office in any way I can," Urena said.
MassGOP announced the creation of the Veterans Coalition in August 2020, saying it will provide the state's veterans with a Republican-based platform.
In early June, a veterans group demanded Gov. Charlie Baker apologize to Urena for the way he was treated over the Holyoke Soldiers Home COVID-19 deaths and investigation.
Veterans Assisting Veterans, a Merrimack Valley-based nonprofit, said that a recent report by the Boston Globe “vindicates ... Urena regarding his role at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.”
The article showed that the Lawrence native “was used as a scapegoat for the protection of the Baker administration. As a result, his resignation caused severe damage to his reputation and livelihood," according to a statement from the veterans group.
Urena said previously he was unable to comment because of pending civil litigation against him resulting from the tragedy at the nursing home.
The newspaper article mimics some of the findings of a joint Senate-House committee co-chaired by Methuen state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell. The legislative committee interviewed more than 30 people involved at the home over the course of eight public hearings in preparation for a 181-page report released last week.
The report, Campbell said, “clearly indicates that information was presented” to Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, but that the information was “not acted upon.”
Based on information contained in the Globe article, the veterans’ group stated, “The deaths of veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home are tragic and could have been avoided had the governor favored professionalism and skills in his choice to oversee the facility, rather than political patronage and nepotism."
Born in the Dominican Republic, Urena came to Lawrence at age 4, the son of a single mother.
Those in his adopted city have long embraced and celebrated his accomplishments.
After serving in the Marines, Urena was initially hired in Lawrence by former Mayor Michael Sullivan to work in a communications and outreach capacity in the community during the Mother's Day Floods of 2006.
Sullivan later named him the city's director of veterans services in 2007.
In May 2007, Urena was instrumental in assisting the family of Staff Sgt. Alex Jimenez, of Lawrence, who was captured, tortured and murdered by insurgents in Iraq.
Jimenez's body was recovered 14 months later.
"Thank you is not enough for what Francisco did for me and my family during our ordeal," said Andy Jimenez, Alex's father, in a 2011 Eagle-Tribune interview.
"He went above and beyond his duties," Jimenez said.
In 2011, Urena was hired in Boston as commissioner of veterans services and in 2015 he was appointed to Baker's cabinet as secretary of veterans services.
He has also served on a national advisory committee for Veterans Families, Caregivers and Survivors. The committee was chaired by former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole.
