LAWRENCE — The city became ground zero Wednesday in the state's effort to boost college and career preparation programs, known as Innovation Pathways.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito took a field trip to Lawrence High School to announce the availability of $1.8 million in grants to help high schools prepare students for the future.
They were joined by Mayor Dan Rivera, Lawrence Superintendent Cynthia Paris and Secretary of Education James Peyser in making the announcement at the school.
Lawrence is receiving $30,000 to conduct training in business, finance, health care and social assistance.
“Innovation Pathways are designed to engage students who are trying to discover what the next steps in their future careers are and help them succeed through college-level courses and internships,” Baker said. “We are proud to continue investing in these important programs and appreciate American Student Assistance’s support with this generous award, and are pleased that high schools across the Commonwealth will be able to give students better insight into the choices available to them.”
In addition to money for Lawrence, the Baker-Polito administration awarded grants to 21 Massachusetts high schools, totaling more than $354,000.
“Innovation Pathways builds strong partnerships created with local employers to give students exposure and experience in their chosen field of study,” said Lt. Gov. Polito. “These new pathways give students a head start to succeed in Massachusetts’ high-tech economy, prepare them for their futures and create more opportunities for success.”
The event at LHS was one of nearly 1,000 similar events held across the state to celebrate the second annual statewide STEM Week, running from Oct. 21-25. The administration launched STEM Week in 2018, in partnership with the Massachusetts STEM Advisory Council, aiming to inspire more students to consider careers involving science, technology, engineering and math.