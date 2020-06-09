LAWRENCE — It took New Balance just four days to switch from making footwear to protective masks. Now, 10 weeks later, the company has manufactured 1 million protective masks for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Gov. Charlie Baker lauded New Balance's swift production pivot and lifesaving manufacturing effort after touring the 5 So. Union St. factory Tuesday morning with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Mayor Dan Rivera and a host of company, local and state officials.
Polito wore one of the blue and gray masks New Balance has produced during the press conference.
New Balance exemplifies "so many Massachusetts manufacturers who have stepped up and will be there to meet the demands," said Baker.
He said the company's ability to shift from making footwear to masks after just four days "obviously is extraordinary."
In addition to producing a million masks, New Balance workers also fixed 50,000 defective straps on N95 masks for Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, officials said.
Baker, who held his daily, televised COVID-19 update from the Lawrence New Balance factory, thanked the company for diversifying it's product line "so you could become part of the answer."
Companies willing to produce Personal Protective Equipment, including masks and hospital gowns, worked with the Massachusetts Emergency Response Team to coordinate production, Baker said.
The New Balance factory and outlet store had closed in March due to concerns over COVID-19.
About 50 workers were recalled to the Lawrence factory for mask production, officials said previously.
David Wheeler, New Balance's chief operating officer, on Tuesday explained how the company started discussing making masks on a Friday and by Monday had developed a prototype.
"We know how to make great footwear and we had to transition into the technology around masks," said Wheeler.
The company is now working on the production of a surgical mask, he said.
As of Monday night, there were 3,275 positive cases and 123 COVID-19 related deaths in the city of Lawrence, according to data provided by the state's Department of Public Health.
Statewide, 99,755 positive cases and 7,217 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
COVID-19 testing is available daily for Lawrence residents at an outdoor testing site at 1 Canal St. No appointment is necessary but a doctor's referral for testing is needed.
Baker on Tuesday also touched upon a new data-collection proposal he hopes will "put a finer point" on tracking the coronavirus' impact.
The proposal would allow DPH to fine parties that don't comply with COVID-19 testing.
A law Baker signed Sunday requires elder care facilities — including elderly housing as well as nursing homes, state-run soldiers' homes and assisted living facilities — to submit facing reports to local health departments compiling COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents and staff.
The law also requires DPH to publish detailed information about the impact of the virus on Massachusetts and creates a task force to study and report on how to support vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and communities of color, that have been hit hard by the outbreak.
Restaurants in many communities in Massachusetts re-opened with outdoor dining and many restrictions this week. Still, Baker said COVID-19 remains an issue and health experts have stressed the re-circulation of air is a factor for infection.
Diners sitting outside, even under a tent, "still have the benefit of a free flow of fresh air," he said.
Mask and face coverings, hand washing and social distancing are still necessary.
"No one should take their foot off the pedal," Baker said. "This is still a very legitimate and dangerous coronavirus."
Information from the State House News Service was used in this report.
