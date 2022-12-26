NORTH ANDOVER — In what may have been his last visit to the Merrimack Valley before he leaves office next month, Gov. Charlie Baker arrived Friday at 6K Energy on Commerce Avenue for a ribbon cutting with a very special guest: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Federal officials like Raimondo don’t ordinarily go out of their way to attend ribbon cuttings, but what 6K Energy is doing feeds right into the Biden administration’s plan to wean the country off its dependence on China when it comes to certain kinds of technology.
Raimondo said in remarks to the crowd that her focus is not to take jobs from China, but rather to outperform China.
“That’s what you guys are doing, this is a leapfrog kind of technology,” she said. “We’re going to have an electric battery explosion.”
6K Energy recently celebrated the opening of its Battery Center of Excellence, which will aid its 10-year mission to outperform China in the production of material for lithium-ion batteries. Eighty-five 85% of the world’s supply comes from China, according to 6K CEO Aaron Bent.
Batteries with 6K technology are used in wireless headphones, electric vehicles, handheld power tools and electrical energy storage systems.
At $35 million, the new 33,000-square-foot facility will house 10 UniMelt cells and will be one of the largest battery material production facilities in the country.
UniMelt plasma technology – derived from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – operates at 10,340 degrees, hotter than the surface of the sun. Under the traditional chemical method, it usually takes three days to create lithium-ion battery material. The UniMelt cell is able to do it in two seconds, while also using recycled materials, according to Bent.
Baker lauded 6K for its efforts to bring battery production back to the U.S., conduct the production process at a lower cost, and for its use of recycled materials.
“This is a triple play,” he said, adding how impressed he was with the blistering speed of the UniMelt cell. “We live in an age where 60 seconds seems like a really long time. I bought in on this very early.”
Raimondo cited the potential for national security threats should the U.S. continue to depend on China for lithium and cobalt.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan said the Merrimack Valley will be a regional leader as New England forges ahead into the next industrial revolution.
“The work being done here is nothing short of remarkable,” she said.
Bent said he expects the U.S. production of lithium-ion battery material to increase by 1,000% within the next decade.
“6K is a core component in making this happen,” he said. “The Battery Center of Excellence is a critical first step.”
Bent also said using plasma technology is up to 60% more cost-effective than the chemical method.
