LAWRENCE -- Long before Charlie Baker was Massachusetts governor, he was a selectman in his hometown of Swampscott.
He quickly learned voters knew where he lived, worked, bought his coffee, where his kids played sports and more. And they would talk to him about issues that mattered to them and let him know how he was doing as town official.
"Local government is personal," said Baker at Lawrence's inauguration ceremony.
City councilors and school committee members were sworn in Monday night during the ceremony at the South Lawrence East School. Due to surging Covid-19 infections in the city, the public was asked to view the ceremony remotely. Everyone attending or viewing the ceremony in-person wore a protective mask.
Baker and Congresswoman Lori Trahan (D-Westford) were special guests.
New Mayor Brian DePena was already sworn into office during a Nov. 12 ceremony.
Monday night, in his remarks, Baker talked about his start in politics as a selectman. He pointed to his heart and his brain saying the job involves much of both.
He recalled Sept. 13, 2018, the day of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires, which rocked Lawrence and neighboring towns of Andover and North Andover.
Responding from Boston, Baker said they "roared up 93" with lights flashing and traffic pulling over so they could get to Lawrence that evening. Then-Mayor Dan Rivera awaited.
"And I knew for sure I could trust Dan Rivera and he knew he could trust me ... . We were both going to do whatever we could working with the people of this community to get it back on their feet and safe," Baker said.
He also noted Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was a selectman in her hometown of Shrewsbury. Their administration has been dedicated to working with the the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Baker said he was attending as many local swearing in ceremonies as possible. Some of the greatest opportunities in public life comes from working locally with "people you share a life with in communities you are a part of."
The following officials were sworn in on Monday night by Baker:
— Lawrence City Council, Councilors At Large: Ana Levy, Pavel Payano and Celina Reyes.
— District Councilors: Maria D. De La Cruz, District A; Estela A. Reyes, District B; Gregory De Rosario, District C; Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, District D; Stephany Infante, District E; and, Marc L. Laplante, District F.
— Lawrence School Committee: Threicy Soto, District A; Santiago Reyes Cruz, District B; Lenin Roa, District C; Joshua Alba, District D; Patricia M. Mariano, District E; and, Jonathan Guzman, District F.
— Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: Leo L. Lamontagne, Vivian E. Marmol and Zoila Disla.
Diane LeBlanc, Lawrence's new city clerk, led the ceremony.
Immediately following the ceremony, the City Council met and elected Laplante as council president and Estela Reyes, vice president.
"This is a position of trust that was granted to me by my colleagues," said Laplante, now entering his 17th year on the council. "It's a position and responsibility I take seriously, and I am honored to be selected."
Reyes also said she was honored to be part of the council's "leadership team."
"We are working with a new mayor and I look forward to the new opportunities to help the community," she said.
DePena as mayor serves as chairman of the School Committee. Guzman was elected vice chairman during a brief meeting after Monday's inauguration.
